Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: SWAN, AVDE, SDVY, AVEM, JMBS, RDVY, DIVO, VYM, DCP, GDV, TAXF, SCHF,

SWAN, AVDE, SDVY, AVEM, JMBS, RDVY, DIVO, VYM, DCP, GDV, TAXF, SCHF, Added Positions: SCHV, FMB, MSFT, FPE, ARKK, DIS, VNLA, MUI, SCHM, LMBS, NEA, IJR, QQQ, AMZN, PFE, LOW, HON, BA,

SCHV, FMB, MSFT, FPE, ARKK, DIS, VNLA, MUI, SCHM, LMBS, NEA, IJR, QQQ, AMZN, PFE, LOW, HON, BA, Reduced Positions: FVD, SDOG, FIXD, AMGN, JNJ, SUB, T, BMY, GOOG, CRM, PM,

FVD, SDOG, FIXD, AMGN, JNJ, SUB, T, BMY, GOOG, CRM, PM, Sold Out: FTCS, TSLA, IJH, VOO, ICF, SLYG, VBR, JKL, XLF, PFF, IWR, LQD, XLY, VB, VO, XBI, SCHA, VT, SUSA, SPYG, AMLP, BLOK, FBT, ICLN, IDV, IWO, IGIB, EDIV, VNQ, IBB, IBUY, IHE, SCHD, QCLN, KBE, IWS, ITOT, IWB, IWM, IWN, VEU, IWV, IWP, ARKW, XLI, IYF, IYE, VOT, ARKG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Altus Wealth Group LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altus Wealth Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altus+wealth+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 37,221 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 65,707 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 64,014 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 82,294 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 108,356 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 108,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.84 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 16,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 28,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.029900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 11,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.474000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87.