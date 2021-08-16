Logo
Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Altus Wealth Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Altus Wealth Group LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altus Wealth Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altus+wealth+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altus Wealth Group LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 37,221 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  2. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 65,707 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 64,014 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  4. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 82,294 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  5. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 108,356 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 108,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.84 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 16,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 28,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.029900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 11,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.474000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc (MUI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Altus Wealth Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Altus Wealth Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altus Wealth Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altus Wealth Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altus Wealth Group LLC keeps buying
