Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, General Electric Co, Intel Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Facebook Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, General Electric Co, Intel Corp, Altria Group Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 3,355,349 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 2,453,319 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 474,095 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 307,733 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 233,341 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.291900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.15%. The holding were 3,355,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.32%. The holding were 2,453,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.577700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.396900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.13%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.