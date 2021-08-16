Littlejohn & Co Llc Buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Radian Group Inc, Sells GMS Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Welbilt Inc

- New Purchases: AVAH, RDN, PLTK, FMIV, NMIH, PTOC, FRXB, OSTR, RCLF, WPG, FCAX, FSII, TSPQ, AAC, FZT, VOSO, CND, DWIN, SPGS, EPHY, WPCA, COOL, LWAC, CONX, BIOT, BOAS, PNTM, MIT, BLTS, ACAH, GAMC, LFTR, CAHC, MOTV, FPAC, FPAC, NSTB, GBRG, IGAC, AUD, AUD, PIPP, HERA, HIII, CCV, NSTC, PMVC, CFFE, FSNB, GOAC, RBAC, CFV, CTAQ, CBAH, ATMR, CPUH, ACII, GLAQ, PHIC, VYGG, SCOA, THMA, ITHX, DLCA, PTIC, CFIV, IIII, MSAC, VII, KCAC, KCAC, CFVI, PAYO, IS, ALTU, LOKM, FTAA, GLBL, GLBL, FACA, FYBR,
- Added Positions: PARR, CCRN, SPR, DOOR, TBT, BRSP, CPLG, ASRT, NCMI, SRG, CMLS, LAUR, HY, ADNT,
- Reduced Positions: GMS, UNVR, PRTY, GSM, FTAI, CFAC, TISI, EEX,
- Sold Out: HWM, WBT, WW, EPR, FMIVU, CSTM, FRXB.U, RCLFU, FCAX.U, FZT.U, TSPQ.U, AAC.U, VOSOU, NSTB.U, WPCA.U, SPGS.U, EPHYU, COOLU, MOTV.U, CONXU, CND.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, MIT.U, CAHCU, BOAS.U, BLTSU, PNTM.U, LFTRU, IGACU, ACAC, NSTC.U, FSNB.U, HIIIU, HERAU, PMVC.U, RBAC.U, CPUH.U, CTAQU, GOAC.U, ATMR.U, ACII.U, THMAU, CBAH.U, CCV.U, SCOAU, VIIAU, CFIVU, DLCAU, ITHXU, CFFVU, PHICU, TBA, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, FTOC, CFVIU, FACA.U, MSACU, FTAAU, GLBLU, LOKM.U, HEC, FRX.U, LMACU, NSTD.U,
For the details of LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/littlejohn+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC
- GMS Inc (GMS) - 603,698 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.68%
- Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 256,407 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.00%
- Adient PLC (ADNT) - 591,750 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 1,332,788 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.06%
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 330,000 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.15%
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 713,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Radian Group Inc (RDN)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 374,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 320,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Forum Merger IV Corp (FMIV)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Forum Merger IV Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 548,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $26.55, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 218,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOC)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc by 63.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,332,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc by 2830.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 495,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 72.15%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $130.7, with an estimated average price of $120.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 256,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 61.61%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.218600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 488,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc by 420.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 329,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: WW International Inc (WW)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $34.27.Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63.Sold Out: Forum Merger IV Corp (FMIVU)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Forum Merger IV Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Constellium SE (CSTM)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC. Also check out:
1. LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment