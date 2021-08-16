Littlejohn & Co Llc Buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Radian Group Inc, Sells GMS Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Welbilt Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Radian Group Inc, Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, sells GMS Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Welbilt Inc, WW International Inc, Univar Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Littlejohn & Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Littlejohn & Co Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GMS Inc (GMS) - 603,698 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.68% Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 256,407 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.00% Adient PLC (ADNT) - 591,750 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 1,332,788 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.06% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 330,000 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.15%

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 713,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 374,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 320,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Forum Merger IV Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 548,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $26.55, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 218,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc by 63.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,332,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc by 2830.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 495,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 72.15%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $130.7, with an estimated average price of $120.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 256,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 61.61%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.218600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 488,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc by 420.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 329,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $34.27.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Forum Merger IV Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17.