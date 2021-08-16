Summit Rock Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Russell 2000 ETF

For the details of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+rock+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 715,164 shares, 46.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 577,391 shares, 31.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.80%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 740,195 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 34,100 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio.
- JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.98%. The holding were 715,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 142.80%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.5%. The holding were 577,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.
