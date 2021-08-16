Logo
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Summit Rock Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Russell 2000 ETF, JFrog during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Rock Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Rock Advisors, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+rock+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 715,164 shares, 46.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 577,391 shares, 31.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.80%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 740,195 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 34,100 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.98%. The holding were 715,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 142.80%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.5%. The holding were 577,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC.

1. Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Rock Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider