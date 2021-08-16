Moon Capital Management Lp Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp, Meritor Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Adecoagro SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV

- New Purchases: GT, DSAC, MTOR, VEON, KAIIU, RKTA.U, GPI, KIIIU,
- Added Positions: DAN, LAD, MELI, KT, MEOH,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, AGRO, LYB, ADNT,
- Sold Out: XLI, SPY, KLIC, VIAO, LDHAU, DGNU,
For the details of MOON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moon+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MOON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,010,000 shares, 60.61% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,552,064 shares, 18.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.97%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,000 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.
- Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 651,428 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.66%
- KT Corp (KT) - 309,823 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.30%
Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 181,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (DSAC)
Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 303,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meritor Inc (MTOR)
Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Meritor Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 106,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEON Ltd (VEON)
Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in VEON Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $1.88, with an estimated average price of $1.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,054,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kismet Acquisition Two Corp (KAIIU)
Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 167,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U)
Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dana Inc (DAN)
Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Dana Inc by 73.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 113,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1822.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $365.663900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71.Sold Out: VIA optronics AG (VIAO)
Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in VIA optronics AG. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.22.Sold Out: LDH Growth Corp I (LDHAU)
Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in LDH Growth Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.08.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU)
Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of MOON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. MOON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment