Moon Capital Management Lp Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp, Meritor Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Adecoagro SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp, Meritor Inc, VEON, Kismet Acquisition Two Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Adecoagro SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moon Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Moon Capital Management Lp owns 24 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,010,000 shares, 60.61% of the total portfolio. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,552,064 shares, 18.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.97% Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 651,428 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.66% KT Corp (KT) - 309,823 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.30%

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 181,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 303,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Meritor Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 106,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in VEON Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $1.88, with an estimated average price of $1.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,054,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 167,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Dana Inc by 73.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 113,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1822.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $365.663900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in VIA optronics AG. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.22.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in LDH Growth Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11.