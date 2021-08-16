Logo
Prospera Financial Services Buys Apple Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, , First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Prospera Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Tesla Inc, , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospera Financial Services. As of 2021Q2, Prospera Financial Services owns 786 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prospera Financial Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospera+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prospera Financial Services
  1. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 2,462,045 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,760,890 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 333.73%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,452 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27%
  4. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 469,798 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,459 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.530800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 469,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $201.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.687400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 254,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.991100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 145,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 226,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 586,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in Apple Inc by 333.73%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 2,760,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 6719.48%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 3,476,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 2515.78%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,333,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1545.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,034,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10740.17%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,060,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1466.30%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 156,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prospera Financial Services. Also check out:

1. Prospera Financial Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prospera Financial Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prospera Financial Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prospera Financial Services keeps buying
