Prospera Financial Services Buys Apple Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, , First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Reduced Positions: TSLA, FV, FBT, T, IYK, EEM, QABA, UPS, OKTA, QQEW, CDNS, CRM, PTH, NVS, ETSY, NEE, OKE, IAU, VGT, BKNG, SONY, DOCU, IYH, ADP, CVX, EPD, PPG, RQI, KKR, FTSM, IFV, XLK, HAL, INTC, PBR, SYY, XEL, UTF, BABA, TDOC, SUB, VXF, ACN, ALB, BLK, BG, C, DHR, TT, INTU, JNJ, LRCX, VTRS, NFLX, LUV, SBUX, TGT, RTX, RDS.B, BXMX, TMUS, JTD, FTNT, MTDR, FB, CDW, HPE, SWAV, DWAS, FVC, FXU, GBIL, IBUY, ICLN, IDU, IEFA, IEI, IVW, LQD, MINT, PIE, VEA, VV, ADBE, ALXN, AXP, NLY, AJG, AZN, AVY, BIIB, CMS, CVS, FIS, CME, CMCSA, COP, CFR, CMI, DEO, ETN, EQIX, EQT, FAST, FDX, GILD, HSY, ING, JKHY, MDU, PNC, LIN, ROL, SAP, SRE, TJX, TSM, TEVA, TMO, TRI, UBSI, URI, GWW, ANTM, YUM, EBAY, ET, CHY, EFR, MA, DAL, XYL, PSX, PANW, CONE, ZTS, HEPA, SHOP, BZUN, LITE, TEAM, TME, PINS, AMLP, AOK, DFNL, DIV, EFAV, EMLC, FXF, GUNR, IEMG, IUSV, IWV, IWY, IYF, IYT, JPST, OEF, PEY, QUAL, REM, SCHF, SPAB, VBK, VDC, Sold Out: FSKR, FTCS, APO, ZBH, CCIV, AZO, MELI, DQ, HOLX, UWM, DVN, DKNG, KBH, TPX, WYNN, BIDU, FCX, GE, CASY, PDD, CVNA, RNP, HZNP, SPOT, DXCM, CTXS, RXI, CHRW, 2TX, NGG, AZPN, TBT, EXP, HDB, SMG, TER, X, VMC, CRDF, MSCI, BAM, TDIV, USIG, VNLA, FLGT, WDFC, BDJ, NOVN,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Tesla Inc, , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospera Financial Services. As of 2021Q2, Prospera Financial Services owns 786 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 2,462,045 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,760,890 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 333.73% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,452 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27% Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 469,798 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,459 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.530800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 469,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $201.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.687400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 254,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.991100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 145,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 226,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 586,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in Apple Inc by 333.73%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 2,760,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 6719.48%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 3,476,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 2515.78%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,333,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1545.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,034,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10740.17%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,060,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1466.30%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 156,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.