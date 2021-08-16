Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Signature Bank, Target Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments Inc, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Signature Bank, Target Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Signature Bank, Target Corp, Lowe's Inc, FedEx Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments Inc, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc, Cintas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knights+of+columbus+asset+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 168,068 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,205 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.13%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,655 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 76,461 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 66,733 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.89%
New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $254.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 42,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $189.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 96,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.942900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 126,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $163.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 29,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 133,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 16,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 69.89%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 66,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1469.20%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 22,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 2714.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 162,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 181.57%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 111.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 158,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider