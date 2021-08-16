Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Signature Bank, Target Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: SBNY, LOW, XRAY, ON, AXP, HWM, CC, BCEI, BCEI, EEFT, WK, BALY, BOOT, RVLV, VREX, WCC, OFG, INMD, FIX, IRT, PACW, ADNT, MCB, KMI, ELAN, FOX, BEN, KB, DBP, DBV, ICSH, IBDT, IBDS, IBDQ, IBDO, BSCQ, BSCO, IBDU, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Signature Bank, Target Corp, Lowe's Inc, FedEx Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments Inc, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc, Cintas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 168,068 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,205 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,655 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96% Facebook Inc (FB) - 76,461 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Target Corp (TGT) - 66,733 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.89%

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $254.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 42,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $189.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 96,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.942900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 126,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $163.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 29,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 133,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 16,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 69.89%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 66,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1469.20%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 22,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 2714.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 162,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 181.57%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 111.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 158,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.