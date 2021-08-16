Bellevue Group AG Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Generation Bio Co, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells , Cigna Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: GBIO, ADPT, BHG, AXSM, PRVA, NPCE, OLK, SGFY, SNY, ZTS, CCCC, RXRX, NYT, OPT, SPOT, AVLR,

GBIO, ADPT, BHG, AXSM, PRVA, NPCE, OLK, SGFY, SNY, ZTS, CCCC, RXRX, NYT, OPT, SPOT, AVLR, Added Positions: VRTX, TNDM, IQV, REGN, IONS, MGNX, BAX, FATE, SAGE, ANTM, RLAY, RVMD, INSM, EPIX, IDXX, AXNX, BDTX, ARVN, DXCM, MTEM, ESPR, INSP, OMCL, OM, GH, ACCD, ALGN, BGNE, CNC, ILMN, EXAS, BEAM, VCRA, GMED, SILK, ZLAB, ARGX, VEEV, SWAV, LH, OPCH, OSCR, SRRK, SYNH, DHR, ABMD, MDT, TMO, CVS, AMWL, COO, GTH, MYOV, BNR, EVH, NKTR, EAR, HRC, SEER, TXG, HCAT, PHR, MRSN, PEN, TDOC, GKOS, NEO, PACB, HZNP, ONEM, KOS, BMRN, BLI, NVRO, MASI,

VRTX, TNDM, IQV, REGN, IONS, MGNX, BAX, FATE, SAGE, ANTM, RLAY, RVMD, INSM, EPIX, IDXX, AXNX, BDTX, ARVN, DXCM, MTEM, ESPR, INSP, OMCL, OM, GH, ACCD, ALGN, BGNE, CNC, ILMN, EXAS, BEAM, VCRA, GMED, SILK, ZLAB, ARGX, VEEV, SWAV, LH, OPCH, OSCR, SRRK, SYNH, DHR, ABMD, MDT, TMO, CVS, AMWL, COO, GTH, MYOV, BNR, EVH, NKTR, EAR, HRC, SEER, TXG, HCAT, PHR, MRSN, PEN, TDOC, GKOS, NEO, PACB, HZNP, ONEM, KOS, BMRN, BLI, NVRO, MASI, Reduced Positions: ALXN, CI, BMY, MRNA, HALO, PODD, NBIX, ISRG, ALNY, AMGN, AGIO, TFX, ATRC, BIIB, BIO, HCA, LEGN, ABBV, UNH, QTRX, INCY, BNTX, HUM, HCM, CDNA, CRL, ITCI, RARE, JNJ, MOH, ABT, MRTX, CRSP, JAZZ, TMDX, IMAB, SGEN, MKL, DRNA, MKC,

ALXN, CI, BMY, MRNA, HALO, PODD, NBIX, ISRG, ALNY, AMGN, AGIO, TFX, ATRC, BIIB, BIO, HCA, LEGN, ABBV, UNH, QTRX, INCY, BNTX, HUM, HCM, CDNA, CRL, ITCI, RARE, JNJ, MOH, ABT, MRTX, CRSP, JAZZ, TMDX, IMAB, SGEN, MKL, DRNA, MKC, Sold Out: DVA, NUAN, IRTC, TRHC, CVAC, SRPT, CAH, GWPH, FGEN, ASND, QURE, YI, UKJ2, PAYX, ICPT, VYGR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Generation Bio Co, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sells , Cigna Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DaVita Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellevue Group AG. As of 2021Q2, Bellevue Group AG owns 214 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bellevue Group AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellevue+group+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 2,542,300 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 9,930,245 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,733,694 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.93% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 3,017,751 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% argenx SE (ARGX) - 974,038 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,478,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 962,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $49.25, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.908400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 352,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 507,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $192.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,733,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $106.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,020,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 9755.56%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $249.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 177,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 195.14%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $623.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 105,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,376,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 89.76%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 900,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.