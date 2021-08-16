Logo
Bellevue Group AG Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Generation Bio Co, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells , Cigna Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bellevue Group AG (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Generation Bio Co, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sells , Cigna Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DaVita Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellevue Group AG. As of 2021Q2, Bellevue Group AG owns 214 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bellevue Group AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellevue+group+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bellevue Group AG
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 2,542,300 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53%
  2. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 9,930,245 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%
  3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,733,694 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.93%
  4. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 3,017,751 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84%
  5. argenx SE (ARGX) - 974,038 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
New Purchase: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,478,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 962,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $49.25, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.908400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 352,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NeuroPace Inc (NPCE)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 507,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $192.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,733,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $106.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,020,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 9755.56%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $249.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 177,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 195.14%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $623.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 105,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,376,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 89.76%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 900,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78.

Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.



