Quest Investment Management Inc Buys Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Facebook Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc, Shopify Inc

Investment company Quest Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Facebook Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, sells NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc, Shopify Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, IQVIA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quest Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Quest Investment Management Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 558,238 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,788 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,065 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,464 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Facebook Inc (FB) - 94,984 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.46%

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 66,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 56,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 195.32%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 92,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.396900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $629.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.