Quest Investment Management Inc Buys Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Facebook Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: HON, CSGP, VGK, IEMG,
- Added Positions: JNJ, FB, VOO, EFA, GOOG, VO, SAM, DIS, XLI, NOBL, VTV, XLRE, CHGG, VNQ, SPOT, HD, XLP, ORLY, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, DOCU, SHOP, TEAM, AMZN, IQV, INTU, ADBE, IAU, IDXX, TTD, ZTS, DHR, CRM, PYPL, NOW, SPGI, NKE, V, APH, TDG, AME, UNH, CMG, TXN, TSLA, ACN, MA, VB, UNP, NFLX, WDAY, MTCH, ABT, ADI, MCO, GOOGL, OEF, SQ, COST, SPYG, VYM,
- Sold Out: GWRE, WM, DG,
For the details of QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quest+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 558,238 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,788 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,065 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,464 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 94,984 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.46%
Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 66,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 56,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 195.32%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 92,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.396900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $629.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment