Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: MEAR, VTWV,

MEAR, VTWV, Added Positions: ICLN, AGG, VMBS, LDUR, VUG, IQLT, DWM, VTWO, DLN, VWO, IJT, IWO, IWN, IWF, SPYG, EFV, SPEM, GWX, EEM, AMZN, VYM, SLYV, AOA, V, MSFT, EFA, NFLX,

ICLN, AGG, VMBS, LDUR, VUG, IQLT, DWM, VTWO, DLN, VWO, IJT, IWO, IWN, IWF, SPYG, EFV, SPEM, GWX, EEM, AMZN, VYM, SLYV, AOA, V, MSFT, EFA, NFLX, Reduced Positions: XT, SPAB, PDBC, IYT, QUAL, VIGI, VBR, JPST, SPYD, IWD, VEU, VOOV, TSLA, SPYV,

XT, SPAB, PDBC, IYT, QUAL, VIGI, VBR, JPST, SPYD, IWD, VEU, VOOV, TSLA, SPYV, Sold Out: DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, sells ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tobias+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,161,998 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 393,906 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 72,751 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 170,236 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 341,649 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.189700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.502200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 3327.55%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 471,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.247800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 39,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 97.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.