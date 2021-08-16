Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp Buys S&P Global Inc, Carvana Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Lennar Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: CVNA, TMUS, SPGI, ADI, AZO, AXTA, LRCX, INFY, ACGL, BIDU, BAC, C, PFE, MA, AAPL, YY, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, Carvana Co, T-Mobile US Inc, AutoZone Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Lennar Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, The Walt Disney Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp owns 68 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 621,417 shares, 72.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,209 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 12,671 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,504 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 3,596 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81%

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $356.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $440.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 5,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1615.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $169.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 12,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.694000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 46.64%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $212.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3257.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $632.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16.