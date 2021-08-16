Logo
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp Buys S&P Global Inc, Carvana Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Lennar Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Carvana Co, T-Mobile US Inc, AutoZone Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Lennar Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, The Walt Disney Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp owns 68 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cloverfields+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 621,417 shares, 72.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,209 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 12,671 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.64%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,504 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63%
  5. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 3,596 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81%
New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $356.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $440.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 5,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1615.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $169.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 12,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.694000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 46.64%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $212.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3257.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $632.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP. Also check out:

1. CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP keeps buying
