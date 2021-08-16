Logo
O'Dell Group, LLC Buys FIRST TR ETF VI, WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund, Business Development Corp Of America, Sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company O'Dell Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR ETF VI, WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund, Business Development Corp Of America, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, General Electric Co, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Dell Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, O'Dell Group, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Dell Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27dell+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Dell Group, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 749,429 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  2. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 238,776 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 429,846 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 435,216 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,533 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 414,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $38.87 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $40.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 102,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Business Development Corp Of America (BDVC)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Business Development Corp Of America. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 348,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $238.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.558000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.579100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 97.44%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.88%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Dell Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. O'Dell Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Dell Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Dell Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Dell Group, LLC keeps buying
