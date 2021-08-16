Marcho Partners LLP Buys AppLovin Corp, Wix.com, Farfetch, Sells Bridgetown Holdings, Sea, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marcho Partners LLP Buys AppLovin Corp, Wix.com, Farfetch, Sells Bridgetown Holdings, Sea, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marcho Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys AppLovin Corp, Wix.com, Farfetch, Spotify Technology SA, Catcha Investment Corp, sells Bridgetown Holdings, Sea, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Vy Global Growth during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marcho Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Marcho Partners LLP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marcho Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marcho+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marcho Partners LLP
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 128,681 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 128,269 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
  3. AppLovin Corp (APP) - 2,379,207 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 1,207,109 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
  5. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 526,410 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.12%. The holding were 2,379,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32. The stock is now traded at around $201.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.21%. The holding were 526,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Catcha Investment Corp (CHAA)

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Catcha Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd (IACC)

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 317.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 1,564,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $208.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 355,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.412000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 663,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.86.

Sold Out: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Sold Out: Catcha Investment Corp (CHAA.U)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Catcha Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Sold Out: ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd (IACB.U)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marcho Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Marcho Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marcho Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marcho Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marcho Partners LLP keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider