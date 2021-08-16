Marcho Partners LLP Buys AppLovin Corp, Wix.com, Farfetch, Sells Bridgetown Holdings, Sea, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: APP, WIX, CHAA, IACC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AppLovin Corp, Wix.com, Farfetch, Spotify Technology SA, Catcha Investment Corp, sells Bridgetown Holdings, Sea, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Vy Global Growth during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marcho Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Marcho Partners LLP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 128,681 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 128,269 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96% AppLovin Corp (APP) - 2,379,207 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Elastic NV (ESTC) - 1,207,109 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 526,410 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.12%. The holding were 2,379,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32. The stock is now traded at around $201.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.21%. The holding were 526,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Catcha Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 317.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 1,564,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $208.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 355,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.412000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 663,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.86.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Catcha Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.