Windsor Capital Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells The Western Union Co, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells The Western Union Co, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Templeton Global Income Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Windsor Capital Management, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 415,615 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,827 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 434,445 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 241,677 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 350,083 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 176,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.998400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 134,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.189700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $155.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $151.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.396900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.