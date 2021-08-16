Logo
Windsor Capital Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells The Western Union Co, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Windsor Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells The Western Union Co, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Templeton Global Income Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Windsor Capital Management, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windsor Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Capital Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 415,615 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,827 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 434,445 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 241,677 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 350,083 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
New Purchase: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 176,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.998400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 134,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.189700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $155.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $151.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.396900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Windsor Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Windsor Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windsor Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windsor Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windsor Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

