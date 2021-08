CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CIBC World Markets Inc.. As of 2021Q2, CIBC World Markets Inc. owns 1319 stocks with a total value of $35.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 32,998,220 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 20,429,609 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 629,039 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 21,829,015 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 12,177,741 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.38%

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.171800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 242,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.027700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 101,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Austria ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 345,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $304.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $409.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $123.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4554.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 5,561,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.99%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,183,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 6595.62%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 387,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 961,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,463,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 160.19%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 640,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.65 and $34.55, with an estimated average price of $32.94.