Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys CI Financial Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, BRP Inc, Sells Bank of Montreal, Shaw Communications Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Intact Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CI Financial Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, BRP Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Manulife Financial Corp, sells Bank of Montreal, Shaw Communications Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intact Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Intact Investment Management Inc. owns 229 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intact+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 3,687,268 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,054,741 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4%
  3. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,231,098 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.80%
  4. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 909,343 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.89%
  5. TELUS Corp (TU) - 3,918,292 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%
New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 380,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 71,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $236.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 69,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in CI Financial Corp by 130.21%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,725,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,231,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BRP Inc (DOOO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BRP Inc by 449.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 431,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 779,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,263,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP by 366.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 362,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $7.42 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.52.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58.

Sold Out: B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:

1. INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying
