Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys CI Financial Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, BRP Inc, Sells Bank of Montreal, Shaw Communications Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CI Financial Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, BRP Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Manulife Financial Corp, sells Bank of Montreal, Shaw Communications Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intact Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Intact Investment Management Inc. owns 229 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 3,687,268 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,054,741 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,231,098 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.80% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 909,343 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.89% TELUS Corp (TU) - 3,918,292 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 380,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 71,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $236.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 69,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in CI Financial Corp by 130.21%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,725,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,231,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BRP Inc by 449.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 431,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 779,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,263,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP by 366.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 362,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $7.42 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.52.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.87.