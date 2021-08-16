Capital Fund Management S.a. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Visa Inc, Humana Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital Fund Management S.a. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Visa Inc, Humana Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Fund Management S.a. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Ford Motor Co, Visa Inc, Humana Inc, S&P Global Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Fund Management S.a.. As of 2021Q2, Capital Fund Management S.a. owns 1386 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+fund+management+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 474,115 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 352.68%
  2. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 578,800 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 282,400 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 499,700 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 741,400 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $261.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 152,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $358.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $785.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 316,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 195,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 352.68%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 474,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1279.67%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.443500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 601,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 2240.07%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 268,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1334.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.041500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 991,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 228.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.394000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 869,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macy's Inc (M)

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 1708.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,738,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider