Capital Fund Management S.a. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Visa Inc, Humana Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, SQ, ASML, CVX, JNJ, MA, DOCU, KSS, NNDM, CHWY, GILD, MPC, SNAP, PINS, CAT, RL, NVAX, XPO, TLRY, TLRY, SI, RIOT, TRIP, ZM, NET, LULU, MOS, PSX, HUBS, FVRR, AEO, ROST, SBUX, DDD, AMGN, AON, REGN, ED, ON, CI, JCOM, LUV, WEN, GEVO, AA, EWZ, GDXJ, CL, DHR, DECK, EXPE, FISV, MRK, SKX, TYL, BLNK, PANW, BLMN, BURL, VRNS, SONO, BNTX, AGCO, ADS, AJG, BDX, BTI, CCMP, COG, LNG, CHD, DDS, GIS, LVS, MANH, JWN, PFE, PSA, SNBR, SO, SRNE, AMRS, GRPN, FIVE, AR, BOOT, AXTA, TTD, DELL, AEM, CAR, CHDN, DXC, GPN, DIN, IP, K, MAA, PAAS, RGLD, SWKS, SCCO, TXN, TOL, ZBH, SQM, MRTX, TREE, LEA, HHC, ZTS, CDW, FEYE, MGNI, CZR, NVTA, TEAM, TPIC, NTNX, AYX, CHX, ELAN, EB, CRNC, VIR, BILL, GOEV, IBB, ACAD, ANF, DOX, APA, ADM, BBBY, BSX, ELY, CX, CTSH, SID, XRAY, D, DD, EMR, ENB, EXEL, NEE, HRL, SJM, LKQ, LYV, HZO, MAR, MAT, MCHP, OXY, OKE, PII, BPOP, PGR, SYY, TXRH, TXT, RTX, WGO, DK, EBS, BR, KDP, VUZI, GM, TRGP, APO, CLSK, PLAY, BLUE, CNHI, EDIT, CDEV, FTV, SAIL, CDLX, DOMO, BNGO, REZI, FSLY, SDGR, EWT, XLE, ABR, BKE, CNQ, CHT, DBI, EGO, FITB, GOL, PEAK, HBAN, INFY, LXP, MFA, NYMT, OHI, RGP, SGMO, SSRM, EQNR, SKT, KTOS, STAR, CPSH, PRIM, NOA, LRN, SBLK, CCXI, RC, NRZ, FGEN, HPE, UA, MYOV, TRVG, HEXO, CLDR, AGS, WHD, AVTR, ATER, OGN,
- Added Positions: SPY, WMT, UPS, INTC, TJX, M, LYFT, FTCH, DISCA, ISRG, MGM, VFC, AAPL, BAC, WM, DAL, QCOM, LOW, TPR, GD, PAYC, DAR, FXI, T, HFC, JBLU, MT, CRM, WSM, ABBV, NWSA, CCI, DKS, GPS, MU, ALLY, GRWG, UPWK, ABT, ATVI, APH, KGC, FIZZ, NSC, RDS.A, TRV, UAA, URBN, CROX, CFG, SHAK, PSTG, MMM, CHKP, FL, RF, NLOK, TTWO, HIMX, H, FB, DDOG, OVV, EQT, EQR, KEY, MIDD, MPWR, NOV, RRC, SU, VLO, EBAY, APPS, CWH, ZS, AVLR, LEVI, REAL, IWD, XLB, PLD, RAMP, BP, BNS, CTXS, CGNX, CMCSA, GRMN, GPK, KBH, LPX, TAP, PZZA, PTC, PVH, SIG, WPM, SWBI, SM, TGT, USB, UNP, CNK, CFX, KL, KAR, SIX, FLT, SEAS, CHGG, TRUP, SHOP, WING, AZUL, LTHM, UBER, EFA, XBI, MO, AMX, NLY, AN, PRDO, KOF, CNX, SITC, DHT, EMN, FRO, TGNA, GILT, GT, HVT, HL, VIAV, JBSS, KFRC, LZB, LPSN, MRO, MBT, TLK, RMBS, RWT, RUSHA, SPNS, STX, SWN, UTHR, WTS, WWE, ZUMZ, PERI, QRTEA, SEM, PMT, STWD, IRWD, SPSC, CMRE, PVG, YELP, PBYI, SRC, QLYS, SSTK, SBSW, EVTC, MUSA, OMF, GLPI, TCS, PCTY, TWOU, CDK, JYNT, STOR, MIME, USFD, ATKR, VVV, PSNL, PING, ITB,
- Reduced Positions: V, DIS, HAL, HIG, PRU, EW, CAH, CF, PH, DFS, TSN, ADBE, COF, MLM, RH, AFL, LEN, WU, ROKU, DBX, DOW, ATUS, XLY, AMD, PHM, CLX, CRWD, AAP, X, ETSY, FOXA, BBY, CMI, PBR, AG, WKHS, EEM, AMT, WY, BMY, HLT, DIA, XLI, ADSK, CLF, STZ, GLW, IPG, OSTK, VTR, HBI, CC, IYR, XLV, A, CSX, DRI, DVN, JBHT, KMT, NTAP, NYT, PAYX, RS, SBAC, SBGI, UMC, OC, MAXR, GNRC, QSR, QRVO, DNLI, STNE, RVLV, MDLA, XHB, XLK, ABB, AIG, BMO, CHRW, CDNS, CERN, CDE, ERIC, HOG, LSCC, PCAR, POWI, RCII, BB, WLK, CSIQ, GLDD, FTNT, ANGI, ICPT, IQV, TWTR, SAGE, VSTO, CRSP, IRTC, CARG, ESTC, PLAN, PFF, VNQ, AES, HTH, ALL, CNI, CMA, COST, FDX, FNF, FLR, KIM, NLS, NVO, OMI, PHI, RIO, RHI, TPX, INVA, VSH, VNO, WERN, WDC, XRX, MLCO, TEL, IGT, CELH, RCM, MTDR, PNR, SGRY, IIPR, IR, ADT, SPOT, EAF, INMD, SDC, DVY, EWJ, EWW, XME,
- Sold Out: F, HUM, SPGI, DG, MRNA, ANTM, DLTR, BRK.B, ALGN, EA, ITW, SE, NOW, PYPL, AXP, ABC, EQIX, Z, LMT, OMC, SGEN, SYF, W, NKE, PTON, CTAS, EL, IBM, ILMN, SIRI, NCLH, OLLI, CHE, GWW, YNDX, PRLB, ASH, CM, KO, GS, NBIX, NUVA, UNH, YUM, BABA, SOLO, XLP, ACN, ASB, AVT, CNC, TER, TMUS, ZNGA, TLRY, TLRY, NSP, CE, EXP, MOH, SSYS, VRTX, WAT, WW, WEX, PRG, VMW, WMS, RUN, IAA, XRT, BIDU, CPRT, ENTG, IIVI, NUAN, UL, TNET, ENV, HII, ALSN, RNG, HOME, VST, AKAM, ALV, AXS, BC, CRUS, FAST, HLF, HSY, ITRI, MAN, PG, PWR, SAP, SLG, TROW, TTEC, TS, THC, TKR, WWD, TTGT, GLPG, LBRDK, NEWR, BL, GOOS, BE, TPTX, AEIS, ATI, AU, BAX, CCL, CFR, DY, HSIC, HPQ, HST, IRM, KR, MMC, MTZ, MLI, NRG, INSG, PCG, VZ, WRI, INT, AAWW, GLUU, G, CDNA, STNG, BWXT, NPTN, MTSI, APAM, GOGO, SFM, VCYT, DRNA, SABR, AY, KHC, LITE, ADNT, BHF, RDFN, EYE, VICI, PAGS, TALO, VRT, YETI, VWO, ATSG, AMRN, LUMN, CRIS, ING, MAC, MUR, NI, VHC, RUTH, SCS, TZOO, UMPQ, CLNE, FOLD, KMI, CGC, MTLS, SRG, PK, VERI, BKR, TENB,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 474,115 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 352.68%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 578,800 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 282,400 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio.
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 499,700 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 741,400 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio.
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $261.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 152,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $358.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $785.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 316,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 195,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 352.68%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 474,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1279.67%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.443500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 601,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 2240.07%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 268,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1334.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.041500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 991,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 228.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.394000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 869,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Macy's Inc (M)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 1708.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,738,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.
