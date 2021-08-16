Capital Fund Management S.a. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Visa Inc, Humana Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, SQ, ASML, CVX, JNJ, MA, DOCU, KSS, NNDM, CHWY, GILD, MPC, SNAP, PINS, CAT, RL, NVAX, XPO, TLRY, TLRY, SI, RIOT, TRIP, ZM, NET, LULU, MOS, PSX, HUBS, FVRR, AEO, ROST, SBUX, DDD, AMGN, AON, REGN, ED, ON, CI, JCOM, LUV, WEN, GEVO, AA, EWZ, GDXJ, CL, DHR, DECK, EXPE, FISV, MRK, SKX, TYL, BLNK, PANW, BLMN, BURL, VRNS, SONO, BNTX, AGCO, ADS, AJG, BDX, BTI, CCMP, COG, LNG, CHD, DDS, GIS, LVS, MANH, JWN, PFE, PSA, SNBR, SO, SRNE, AMRS, GRPN, FIVE, AR, BOOT, AXTA, TTD, DELL, AEM, CAR, CHDN, DXC, GPN, DIN, IP, K, MAA, PAAS, RGLD, SWKS, SCCO, TXN, TOL, ZBH, SQM, MRTX, TREE, LEA, HHC, ZTS, CDW, FEYE, MGNI, CZR, NVTA, TEAM, TPIC, NTNX, AYX, CHX, ELAN, EB, CRNC, VIR, BILL, GOEV, IBB, ACAD, ANF, DOX, APA, ADM, BBBY, BSX, ELY, CX, CTSH, SID, XRAY, D, DD, EMR, ENB, EXEL, NEE, HRL, SJM, LKQ, LYV, HZO, MAR, MAT, MCHP, OXY, OKE, PII, BPOP, PGR, SYY, TXRH, TXT, RTX, WGO, DK, EBS, BR, KDP, VUZI, GM, TRGP, APO, CLSK, PLAY, BLUE, CNHI, EDIT, CDEV, FTV, SAIL, CDLX, DOMO, BNGO, REZI, FSLY, SDGR, EWT, XLE, ABR, BKE, CNQ, CHT, DBI, EGO, FITB, GOL, PEAK, HBAN, INFY, LXP, MFA, NYMT, OHI, RGP, SGMO, SSRM, EQNR, SKT, KTOS, STAR, CPSH, PRIM, NOA, LRN, SBLK, CCXI, RC, NRZ, FGEN, HPE, UA, MYOV, TRVG, HEXO, CLDR, AGS, WHD, AVTR, ATER, OGN,

SPY, WMT, UPS, INTC, TJX, M, LYFT, FTCH, DISCA, ISRG, MGM, VFC, AAPL, BAC, WM, DAL, QCOM, LOW, TPR, GD, PAYC, DAR, FXI, T, HFC, JBLU, MT, CRM, WSM, ABBV, NWSA, CCI, DKS, GPS, MU, ALLY, GRWG, UPWK, ABT, ATVI, APH, KGC, FIZZ, NSC, RDS.A, TRV, UAA, URBN, CROX, CFG, SHAK, PSTG, MMM, CHKP, FL, RF, NLOK, TTWO, HIMX, H, FB, DDOG, OVV, EQT, EQR, KEY, MIDD, MPWR, NOV, RRC, SU, VLO, EBAY, APPS, CWH, ZS, AVLR, LEVI, REAL, IWD, XLB, PLD, RAMP, BP, BNS, CTXS, CGNX, CMCSA, GRMN, GPK, KBH, LPX, TAP, PZZA, PTC, PVH, SIG, WPM, SWBI, SM, TGT, USB, UNP, CNK, CFX, KL, KAR, SIX, FLT, SEAS, CHGG, TRUP, SHOP, WING, AZUL, LTHM, UBER, EFA, XBI, MO, AMX, NLY, AN, PRDO, KOF, CNX, SITC, DHT, EMN, FRO, TGNA, GILT, GT, HVT, HL, VIAV, JBSS, KFRC, LZB, LPSN, MRO, MBT, TLK, RMBS, RWT, RUSHA, SPNS, STX, SWN, UTHR, WTS, WWE, ZUMZ, PERI, QRTEA, SEM, PMT, STWD, IRWD, SPSC, CMRE, PVG, YELP, PBYI, SRC, QLYS, SSTK, SBSW, EVTC, MUSA, OMF, GLPI, TCS, PCTY, TWOU, CDK, JYNT, STOR, MIME, USFD, ATKR, VVV, PSNL, PING, ITB, Reduced Positions: V, DIS, HAL, HIG, PRU, EW, CAH, CF, PH, DFS, TSN, ADBE, COF, MLM, RH, AFL, LEN, WU, ROKU, DBX, DOW, ATUS, XLY, AMD, PHM, CLX, CRWD, AAP, X, ETSY, FOXA, BBY, CMI, PBR, AG, WKHS, EEM, AMT, WY, BMY, HLT, DIA, XLI, ADSK, CLF, STZ, GLW, IPG, OSTK, VTR, HBI, CC, IYR, XLV, A, CSX, DRI, DVN, JBHT, KMT, NTAP, NYT, PAYX, RS, SBAC, SBGI, UMC, OC, MAXR, GNRC, QSR, QRVO, DNLI, STNE, RVLV, MDLA, XHB, XLK, ABB, AIG, BMO, CHRW, CDNS, CERN, CDE, ERIC, HOG, LSCC, PCAR, POWI, RCII, BB, WLK, CSIQ, GLDD, FTNT, ANGI, ICPT, IQV, TWTR, SAGE, VSTO, CRSP, IRTC, CARG, ESTC, PLAN, PFF, VNQ, AES, HTH, ALL, CNI, CMA, COST, FDX, FNF, FLR, KIM, NLS, NVO, OMI, PHI, RIO, RHI, TPX, INVA, VSH, VNO, WERN, WDC, XRX, MLCO, TEL, IGT, CELH, RCM, MTDR, PNR, SGRY, IIPR, IR, ADT, SPOT, EAF, INMD, SDC, DVY, EWJ, EWW, XME,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Ford Motor Co, Visa Inc, Humana Inc, S&P Global Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Fund Management S.a.. As of 2021Q2, Capital Fund Management S.a. owns 1386 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 474,115 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 352.68% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 578,800 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 282,400 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 499,700 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 741,400 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2745.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $261.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 152,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $358.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $785.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 316,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 195,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 352.68%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 474,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1279.67%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.443500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 601,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 2240.07%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 268,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1334.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.041500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 991,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 228.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.394000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 869,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 1708.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,738,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.