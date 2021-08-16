Tacita Capital Inc Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Sells iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, , Shopify Inc

New Purchases: IVLU, CPG, VTHR, EGLX, UNH, TXN, BAMR, BX, AFL, CRM, MET, MCK, HPQ, F, BSX, BBY, AZO, ALL, AFRM, VMEO, BOTZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Bank of Montreal, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, sells iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, , Shopify Inc, Celestica Inc, SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tacita Capital Inc. As of 2021Q2, Tacita Capital Inc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 144,075 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.63% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 46,260 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 97,030 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 41,111 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 139,033 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 115,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.63 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.652400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.32 and $8.64, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.558000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 144,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $38.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.732600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 88,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 57.79%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 151,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $214.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $51 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $53.06.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.