Tacita Capital Inc Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Sells iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, , Shopify Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tacita Capital Inc Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Sells iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, , Shopify Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tacita Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Bank of Montreal, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, sells iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, , Shopify Inc, Celestica Inc, SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tacita Capital Inc. As of 2021Q2, Tacita Capital Inc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tacita Capital Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tacita+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tacita Capital Inc
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 144,075 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.63%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 46,260 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 97,030 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 41,111 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 139,033 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 115,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.63 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.652400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (EGLX)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.32 and $8.64, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.558000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 144,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $38.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.732600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 88,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 57.79%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 151,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $214.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14.

Sold Out: (BPY)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (GII)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $51 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $53.06.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tacita Capital Inc. Also check out:

1. Tacita Capital Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tacita Capital Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tacita Capital Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tacita Capital Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider