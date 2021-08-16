Stockman Asset Management Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1
- New Purchases: QQQM, LMT, PFXF, COIN, PDO, FB, BSTZ, BMEZ, JEPI, AIO, HMLP, IBMM, QQQJ, SWX, SPY, FDX, VTRS, VERY,
- Added Positions: LMBS, VZ, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, SCHX, ABBV, MRK, INTC, GSK, CVX, PG, BMY, IBM, BRK.B, PSX, UL, XOM, HON, NWE, T, MDU, JPM, KHC, BUD, WBA, SCHB, RDVY, AM, EMQQ, CVS, PFE, HD, CSCO, ANGL, XLY, BRSP, THW, EPD, VWO, SCHZ, IJR, IJH, ORCL, KRP, VB, XOP, ET, TMO, NKE, GGG, LLY, ABT, NRZ, KMI, BSV, V, PNNT, WM, SLB, BA, BAX,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, QQQ, LOW, SYY, PCI, IGSB, RSP, VCSH, IVV, SCHD, APTS, SCHM, LADR, AGG, VER, AZN, EFC, TRTX, SCHW, NUV, VNQ, FIBK, PEP, EMR, BRG, USAC, EFA, WFC, TSLA, UNH, UNP, VO, SCHA, EBMT, SCHF, SPTM, VIG, MMM, ZBH, TGT, MCD, MMC, F, COST, CAT, BAC, AXP,
- Sold Out: GE, MIC, IRM, CMCSA, IWM,
For the details of Stockman Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stockman+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stockman Asset Management
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 945,647 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,635 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,604 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,265 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 65,094 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.09 and $145.85, with an estimated average price of $137.92. The stock is now traded at around $150.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 47,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 14,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 112,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDO)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $20.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 81,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.396900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.762100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 945,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 329.91%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 83,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 398.92%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3257.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 133.75%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2759.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.168000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.
