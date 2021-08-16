Stockman Asset Management Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: QQQM, LMT, PFXF, COIN, PDO, FB, BSTZ, BMEZ, JEPI, AIO, HMLP, IBMM, QQQJ, SWX, SPY, FDX, VTRS, VERY,

Added Positions: LMBS, VZ, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, SCHX, ABBV, MRK, INTC, GSK, CVX, PG, BMY, IBM, BRK.B, PSX, UL, XOM, HON, NWE, T, MDU, JPM, KHC, BUD, WBA, SCHB, RDVY, AM, EMQQ, CVS, PFE, HD, CSCO, ANGL, XLY, BRSP, THW, EPD, VWO, SCHZ, IJR, IJH, ORCL, KRP, VB, XOP, ET, TMO, NKE, GGG, LLY, ABT, NRZ, KMI, BSV, V, PNNT, WM, SLB, BA, BAX,

Reduced Positions: RTX, QQQ, LOW, SYY, PCI, IGSB, RSP, VCSH, IVV, SCHD, APTS, SCHM, LADR, AGG, VER, AZN, EFC, TRTX, SCHW, NUV, VNQ, FIBK, PEP, EMR, BRG, USAC, EFA, WFC, TSLA, UNH, UNP, VO, SCHA, EBMT, SCHF, SPTM, VIG, MMM, ZBH, TGT, MCD, MMC, F, COST, CAT, BAC, AXP,

Sold Out: GE, MIC, IRM, CMCSA, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells General Electric Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lowe's Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stockman Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Stockman Asset Management owns 196 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 945,647 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,635 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,604 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,265 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 65,094 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.09 and $145.85, with an estimated average price of $137.92. The stock is now traded at around $150.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 47,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 14,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 112,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $20.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 81,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.396900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.762100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 945,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 329.91%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 83,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 398.92%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3257.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 133.75%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2759.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.168000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.