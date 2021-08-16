Piper Jaffray & Co. Buys Dana Inc, Sells South Jersey Industries Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc

New Purchases: DAN,

DAN, Reduced Positions: STTK,

STTK, Sold Out: SJIU,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dana Inc, sells South Jersey Industries Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piper Jaffray & Co.. As of 2021Q2, Piper Jaffray & Co. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 78,935 shares, 65.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.54% FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA.U) - 59,437 shares, 19.39% of the total portfolio. U.S. Well Services Inc (USWS) - 509,337 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Dana Inc (DAN) - 200 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio. New Position South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Piper Jaffray & Co. initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.