Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, PG&E Corp, Valaris, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Star Bulk Carriers, Equity Residential

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, PG&E Corp, Valaris, Garrett Motion Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc, sells Ally Financial Inc, Star Bulk Carriers, Equity Residential, Super Micro Computer Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 72 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Howard Marks 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+marks/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Marks
  1. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 11,939,117 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio.
  2. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 25,993,242 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.36%
  3. Vistra Corp (VST) - 29,936,602 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.
  5. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 11,771,646 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 3,982,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,080,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,593,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $28.498000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 596,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 30,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Sold Out: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42.



