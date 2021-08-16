Hillman Capital Management Buys Discovery Inc, Merck Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: DISCA, NOW, CRM, IJR, AGG,

DISCA, NOW, CRM, IJR, AGG, Added Positions: MRK, T, AMZN, CMP, SPG, KHC, INTC, MSFT, K, EFA, LMT, KO, STZ, GE,

MRK, T, AMZN, CMP, SPG, KHC, INTC, MSFT, K, EFA, LMT, KO, STZ, GE, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, GOOG,

Investment company Hillman Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Merck Inc, AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Hillman Capital Management owns 48 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 230,258 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,988 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.97% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 157,854 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 75,803 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72% Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 861,125 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 235,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.247800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 95,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 311,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3257.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 127,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.