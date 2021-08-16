ISG to Publish Study of AWS Partners Helping Companies Adopt Public Cloud Solutions

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that help enterprises deploy an array of IT and business solutions running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and platforms.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called AWS Ecosystem Partners, scheduled to be released in December. The report will evaluate the fast-growing AWS Partner Network whose members help enterprises develop strategies for fast, secure and sustainable AWS deployments. AWS certified partners address a variety of areas, including architecture, implementation, migration and professional operation of XaaS solutions running on the AWS public cloud.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report covers providers that are helping meet the strong demand for public cloud services. The latest ISG Index™ shows global demand for cloud solutions—both infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS)—reached a record $11.2 billion of annual contract value in the second quarter, up 38 percent from a pandemic-affected second quarter last year.

“AWS continues to grow its presence and influence as a leading global provider of public cloud services,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “AWS ecosystem partners play a vital role in helping their enterprise customers migrate their workloads to AWS and have them run smoothly after the transition.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 180 technology and service providers in the AWS ecosystem. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the AWS space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

Managed Services, evaluating providers that offer orchestration, provisioning, real-time and predictive analysis, monitoring and operational management of a customer’s public cloud and multi-cloud environment. The goal is to maximize cloud performance, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security.

SAP Workloads, assessing providers that offer provisioning and ongoing operation for SAP systems on AWS. These service providers help implement AWS as a hardware replacement or extension, and optimize, design and develop new processes and business flows through a combination of their own services, SAP services and AWS.

Data Analytics and Machine Learning, including providers with the ability to collect and analyze a wide range of data types and apply machine learning to enable faster analysis of data. Providers must demonstrate experience in data science, data base architecture, software development and data security.

Internet of Things, covering providers that support applications for monitoring, managing and controlling connected devices based on AWS solutions. Essential functions include remote data collection from connected devices, secure connections, sensor management and integration with third-party systems.

Migration Services, assessing providers that offer technology, products or services that support workload operation and migration. Top providers excel in automated testing, migration and deployment and work closely with clients to conduct needs and readiness assessments.

Consulting Services, covering providers that offer training, analysis, insight and guidance to address a wide range of business and IT needs, including cloud strategy and business case development. They also offer support for governance, risk and compliance issues.

The report will cover the global AWS ecosystem market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Australia and Brazil. ISG analysts Tapati Bandhopadhyay, Craig Baty, Frank Heuer and Mauricio Ohtani will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as AWS service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

