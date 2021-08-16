CACI Launches New CM62 Micro Gimbal for Efficient and Enhanced Situational Awareness

CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced the launch of its AVT CM62 Micro Gimbal.

The CM62 Micro Gimbal is a multi-sensor imaging system that combines high definition electro-optical (EO) imagery and a custom long-wave infrared (LWIR) core in a 260g, compact system. The CM62 offers high performance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), in a small, lightweight, and low-power system to enhance future small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) operations.

“The CM62 represents a new generation of surveillance systems,” said John+Mengucci, President and CEO at CACI. “Engineered for the modern battlefield, the CM62 is designed to provide superior capability against the evolving threats that our Sailors, Marines, and warfighters are facing against our technologically savvy adversaries. This technology will have a significant impact on survivability and resiliency during sUAS operations and beyond.”

CACI is a leading supplier of lightweight, gyro-stabilized, and multi-sensor imaging systems for ISR and target acquisition operations. Smaller, lighter, lower-power systems reduce resource requirements on equipment and provide more efficient capability. Integrating smaller-profile multi-sensor imaging systems onto existing platforms ensures battlefield equipment and tools are ready for the mission.

CACI acquired Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) in 2020, which has been recognized for advanced engineering and a trusted supplier of imaging solutions and software development for global national security missions.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

