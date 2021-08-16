Logo
USANA CEO sets goal of 30,000 garden towers donated in the next year to provide long-term food security to those in need

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA has spent the past three decades working to make the world a better place through its health and wellness products and philanthropic ventures. At USANA's annual Americas and Europe Virtual Convention, the company announced its next big humanitarian goal–raising enough money to fund 30,000 garden towers around the world by USANA's 30th anniversary Convention next year. Garden towers are a low-cost, self-sustaining method of planting multiple food crops in a single source, suited for all areas of the world.

Mexico_Garden_Towers_Featured.jpg

To donate towards the garden tower project and find out more about USANA's charitable efforts, please visit: usanafoundation.org

"I have always been so proud of the difference USANA makes in the world with fighting food insecurity, and these garden towers are the next step in eradicating world hunger," said Kevin Guest, USANA CEO and chairman. "I know funding 30,000 garden towers in a year is a big goal, but I truly believe it's a goal the USANA Family can deliver on. A donation of just $20 covers the whole cost of the fabric for the tower, the soil, the seeds, and the training on how to use them. Twenty dollars is all it takes to provide three to five years of sustainably sourced, nutritious food and a source of income for people who need it most. I hope everyone will join me and USANA in giving people the food and nutrition they deserve."

Garden towers are simply large, heavy mesh bags filled with soil—but their simplicity is what makes them accessible to families living in some of the most impoverished conditions in the world. The filled bags are only three feet in diameter, which is essential when over one billion people around the world have little to no access to land. Each garden tower only needs 30-50 liters of water per week and holds up to 120 plants. Families can use the soil around them mixed with manure from farm animals to create fertile compost.

"I am so excited to see our garden tower project take flight with Kevin's lofty goal," said Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "We have already seen so much success with these towers in Kenya and Mexico—providing people in those regions with not just nutritious food, but also paying jobs like sewing the mesh bags together and additional income from selling the excess food to market. For the first time ever, entire communities are beginning to find themselves fully self-sufficient. It's incredible the difference just a bag of mesh, some soil and seeds can make in the world."

About The USANA Foundation
The USANA Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) to help expand and enhance USANA's ongoing charitable efforts. The USANA Foundation provides immediate and long-term global food relief for those in severe need, through a network of community-driven partnerships to nourish, equip, and eliminate hunger and malnutrition throughout the world. Learn more at usanafoundation.org.

Media Contact: Brian Paul
President – USANA Foundation
(801) 954-7722
media(at)usanainc(dot)com

USANA_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-ceo-sets-goal-of-30-000-garden-towers-donated-in-the-next-year-to-provide-long-term-food-security-to-those-in-need-301355950.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA76229&Transmission_Id=202108161110PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA76229&DateId=20210816
