Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Directors Incentive Stock Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") ( TSXV:PEI, Financial)( FRA:OF6A, Financial) has granted and issued incentive stock options to the following Directors of the Board: 100,000 stock options each to Samuel David and Mel Clifford; 50,000 stock options each to Jasdip Dhaliwal, Mark Lacey and Brian McConnell.

The stock options were granted in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan that was approved at the Corporation's Annual and Special Meetings of Shareholders held in Calgary on June 30, 2021.

All options noted above are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

