Innovest Global Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Natural Gas Supplier

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a supplier of natural gas located in the Midwest. The transaction would be completed by share exchange and expected to close at the end of Q3, 2021.

"This acquisition would mark the first acquisition since pre-Covid times, and is an exciting reflection of the renewed focus of the company to continue to add value for shareholders by acquiring a healthy, longstanding company with great people," said Dan Martin, Innovest's founder, Chairman, and CEO.

Innovest made several changes to operations and management in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on previous core businesses. This acquisition would represent a vertical integration with its commercial energy brokerage business and allow for improved margins at both companies.

Additional operating updates are forthcoming.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

