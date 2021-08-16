Logo
Dollarama to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will issue its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, covering the period from May 3, 2021 to August 1, 2021, on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)


Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2kq2isa7


Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484

Participants will need to provide the operator with the Service Confirmation Number: 4096383


Webcast replay will be available until September 8, 2022 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,368 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador and Guatemala and up to the equivalent of US$4.00 in local currency in Colombia through its 279 conveniently located stores.

www.dollarama.com

favicon.png?sn=MO75097&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-301355326.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO75097&Transmission_Id=202108161100PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO75097&DateId=20210816
