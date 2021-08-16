Torque Lifestyle Brands Reports Record Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Torque Lifestyle Brands Reports Record Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, has reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Key Fourth Quarter and Subsequent Operational Highlights

  • Initiated new product shipments into national locations of tier-1 health and nutrition retailers including GNC, Max Muscle Sports Nutrition and Vegas Discount Nutrition.
  • Announced joint venture with leading contract manufacturer Zero Day Nutrition, contributing capital to the JV to support machinery and other capital expenditures, while Zero Day will contribute manufacturing expertise and sales from its portfolio of current and prospective client brands - including rapidly growing, award-winning brands such as Glaxon - expected to be up to several million dollars in revenue annually.
  • Initiated OTCQB uplisting strategy concurrent with the appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as the Company's independent auditor.
  • Board of Directors approved and declared a three-for-one forward split of the Company's common stock to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
  • Engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.
  • Launched new IR website reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

Management Commentary

"Since beginning operations on February 1st of this year, we continued to aggressively execute on the strategic expansion of our national retail footprint into tier-1 health and nutrition retailers," said David Lovatt, Chief Executive Officer of Torque Lifestyle Brands. "Through our joint venture with Zero Day Nutrition, we are vertically integrating the Company alongside an industry leading manufacturing firm, and we expect to see increasing revenue momentum from the partnership to begin in the second half of the calendar year. Combined with our focus on organic growth and sustainable, recurring revenue across our Torque family of brands, we remain confident in reaching over $1.5 million in revenue in calendar 2021.

"We also took significant actions to better position the company in the capital markets in the quarter, and in anticipation of filing a Form 10 and uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market, we appointed a new independent auditor and declared a three-for-one forward split of the Company's common stock. Furthermore, we engaged MZ Group, a leading investor relations agency to advise us in all facets of corporate and financial communications - while concurrently launching a new investor relations website to better align with best practices for OTCQB listed companies.

"Looking ahead our team remains highly confident in our growth trajectory, supported by an ongoing sales rollout into tier-1 national retailers and the expansion of our partnership with Zero Day Nutrition. We look forward to sharing additional updates on our progress as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Lovatt.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $0.41 million. The strong revenue figure was primarily due to the continued success of the Company's marketing efforts, with operations beginning on February 1, 2021.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $0.28 million, or 69% of revenue.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $1.12 million.

Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $1.08 million.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $0.84 million.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC:TQLB) is an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market. Leveraging a growth-by-acquisition model and a growing suite of influencers as brand ambassadors, the Company offers a wide array of active lifestyle products through its e-commerce presence and tier-1 U.S. retailer relationships. Torque's growing family of in-house brands include American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torquelb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'upcoming,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'intend' and 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659530/Torque-Lifestyle-Brands-Reports-Record-Financial-Results-for-Six-Months-Ended-June-30-2021

img.ashx?id=659530

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment