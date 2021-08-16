Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Predictmedix management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Predictmedix is commercializing disruptive health screening technologies for the health and safety of people at work and leveraging AI-powered tools to identify health issues to improve patient outcomes. The company's proprietary solution uses multispectral cameras and sensors to capture data patterns that are instantly analyzed by AI models to predict a variety of health issues, disease conditions and impairments including COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Director at MZ North America, will advise Predictmedix in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented, "Predictmedix's AI technology has countless applications as employees return to the office, with a first emphasis on automated rapid screening for COVID-19 in offices, manufacturing, warehouses, seniors' facilities and at large events. The quick, contactless screening process utilizes AI to assess unique physiological patterns, detecting symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

“Another of their products uses similar technology to determine when individuals are exhibiting signs of impairment from alcohol or cannabis; of particular value to companies with employees operating machinery or in positions where cognitive or physical performance is paramount to success and safety. Safe Entry Stations are entirely customizable and can be retrofitted for permanent, temporary or mobile applications. Additional AI products in development, such as the Mobilewellbeing remote patient care platform, will give medical professionals tools that empower their decision-making for better patient outcomes.”

Lucas A. Zimmerman added, "The Company's core product, the Safe Entry Station, looks reminiscent of a metal detector and is already used in high-profile deployments globally. Innovative solutions such as these will be critical to facilitating a safe return to work. The risk of new COVID variants arising, when paired with Predictmedix's attractive recurring revenue model and low expense base, positions the company to achieve profitability and create long-term value for shareholders. At MZ, we find the valuation disconnect at Predictmedix to be a unique opportunity and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices."

"In the last several months Predictmedix has made exciting progress in securing tier-1 deployments of our AI-powered Safe Entry Stations - such as with Indian Oil, which employs over 33,000 people, representing an immense opportunity set," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix. "The demand for instant, contactless and high-volume COVID testing is immense and I can confidently say that our unique product offering is head and shoulders above the competition. After COVID, public health will never be viewed the same way and we believe solutions like ours provide a long-term solution to addressing disease and intoxication in the workplace.

"Looking ahead, we are aggressively focused on achieving profitability through the rapid commercialization of our products in large international markets. We look forward to working with Lucas and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive continued, sustained growth, building long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Kushwah.

For more information on Predictmedix, please visit the Company's investor relations website at www.predictmedix.com . To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to [email protected] or call Lucas A. Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

As compensation for services provided, MZ Group receives a fee of USD$14,000 per month. The agreement with MZ Group is terminable by either party after six months or twelve months, following which it is automatically renewed for additional twelve month terms unless terminated by either party.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

%3Cu%3Ewww.mzgroup.us%3C%2Fu%3E

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

SOURCE: Predictmedix

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/659852/Predictmedix-Engages-MZ-Group-to-Lead-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communication-Program



