WidePoint Mobile Corporation Achieves R2v3 Certification

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary WidePoint Mobile Corporation has achieved R2v3 certification for its Columbus, Ohio facility to include the "Core Requirements" as well as the following "Specialty Process Requirements": Downstream Vendor Management, Logical Sanitization, Testing and Repair of Used Mobile Devices.

The R2v3 certification standard is defined by the Sustainable Electronics Organization (SERI), https://sustainableelectronics.org. R2v3 incorporates SERI's experience gained from more than a decade of auditing and implementing the R2 Standard and reflects changes in the electronics landscape, customer demands, and the regulatory environment. R2v3 provides increased emphasis on reuse and protecting data, strengthened requirements in key areas, and clarified requirements and expectations.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO stated: "WidePoint is pleased to have achieved the R2v3 certification, as it helps fulfill the vision of our Green Initiative Policy and reflects our perpetual commitment to broaden our corporate ESG initiative. It expands the scope of our Managed Mobility Services (MMS) offering by ensuring responsible recycling of our clients' devices and validating that all residual data is sanitized. Not only will this credential ensure that we meet the industry standards for responsible testing, repair, reuse and recycling programs, but it also expands our revenue streams."

Todd Dzyak, president of WidePoint Mobile Corporation, added: "With data and privacy at the forefront of concerns related to device recycling, this R2v3 certification helps WidePoint to provide peace of mind to our clients. Once devices are sent to our Columbus facility, our clients now have full visibility to the processing of each device. This R2v3 certification is not easily achieved. We are thankful to our expert team for their commitment to always elevate our security protocols."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobility managed services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860, [email protected]

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659787/WidePoint-Mobile-Corporation-Achieves-R2v3-Certification

