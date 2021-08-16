Evermay Wealth Management Llc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Clorox

- New Purchases: XSOE, CXSE, JEPI, BX, COO, DLR, USMV, TROW, SNPS, TY, AES, APH, COF, CERN, CL, EGP, QDF, IVW, EFA, IJT, IWC, QUAL, LMT, MSI, PCAR, SHW, SEDG, SO, TXN, VRSK, WFC, DES, YUMC, ALGN, AEP, BAX, BKNG, CME, CARR, COP, DFS, ENR, FVCB, GOOD, GSST, IWP, IWB, DGRO, MLM, NVDA, PSX, PLD, PRU, GLD, MDY, HSIC, SCHD, SQ, SYY, UL, VBR, WELL, DON, LIN, ARKK, ALB, AB, AFG, AMWD, ABC, AME, ADSK, AGR, BP, BK, BIIB, BWA, CGC, CINF, CFG, CLF, COIN, COR, CTVA, CRWD, CCI, DE, XRAY, DFAI, DFAS, EOG, HACK, EA, ROBO, FITB, FNV, AJG, GL, HAL, HBAN, IPGP, IP, SPHQ, RSP, EEM, IVE, IWN, AAXJ, HYG, PFF, IEMG, LRGF, IRBO, J, KEY, LRCX, EL, LEN, MAIN, VAC, MAS, MTCH, MCK, MRNA, NFLX, NVS, NMZ, OKE, OGN, OTIS, GHY, PPL, PXD, SSO, O, REGN, RF, SPGI, KOMP, SPYX, SLB, SCHF, SCHO, XLU, SRE, SWKS, SNOW, SWX, TSLA, UDR, UTHR, MGK, VIOO, VEU, VPL, VGK, VDE, VTWO, VTRS, VNT, WPC, WM, WSBC, BIP, CB, ABB, ARKQ, ATVI, AJRD, A, ADC, ATSG, ALLY, ATUS, ADI, APA, APPN, ADM, ARCC, AZN, ACB, ALV, BDX, BHP, BHF, BAM, BIPC, CHRW, KMX, CCL, CASY, CHTR, CC, CHWY, C, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, CVET, CCK, DXC, DVA, DAL, DVN, DFAT, DISH, DOCU, DKNG, EGBN, EBAY, ENB, EVRG, ES, EXC, FMC, FAST, FFIV, FAF, FSLR, WPF, F, FLAU, FCX, GPC, GILD, GSK, HRTX, HPE, HRL, ITW, ILMN, IGC, INFN, ING, IAU, EWZ, EEMV, OEF, IBB, IJK, IYH, ITB, ENZL, SLV, EWS, IHAK, JMIA, KKR, KYN, KHC, KTOS, LW, BETZ, LUMN, LAZR, MP, MKL, MKC, MU, MITK, MNST, NIO, NOV, NEOG, NEM, NI, NOK, DNOW, OGS, OGEN, SRVR, PLTR, PALI, PAYX, WOOF, PLUG, POOL, PSTG, QRVO, QS, RSG, QSR, KRE, SDY, CNRG, EFAX, EEMX, SRPT, SCHE, SCHC, SIRI, PHYS, CEF, SFIX, STOR, SNDL, SPWR, RUN, TMUS, TTWO, TAK, TNDM, TER, TTD, TRI, TLRY, TLRY, TOL, TYG, TWOU, TSN, UBER, ULTA, UNIT, VFC, VIG, VEEV, VOE, VOT, VNQ, VSTM, VRTV, VIAC, VOD, VRM, VUZI, WRE, WMB, WYNN, Z, ZTO, ZNGA, AMCR, AGC, AGCUU, AGCB, AY, BEP, JCI, PSFE, STX, TT, ALC, TEL, RIG, TSEM, WIX, NXPI, MAXN,
- Added Positions: MINT, TFC, VEA, IJR, ICE, BNL, XOM, INTC, QCOM, ECL, GM, BABA, DOW, KMI, AVGO, SCHA, IVOO, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, VOO, SPY, IVV, DHR, JNJ, AMZN, RODM, AAPL, CLX, MSFT, T, FISV, D, KMB, LH, SCHB, TGT, GOOGL, AKAM, NEE, PEP, PFE, UPS, V, JPM, IWD, ETN, APD, GD, FB, GOOG, KO, AXP, IBM, BRK.B, AMP, ROK, DGX, ROP, CRM, AMGN, SCHG, TJX, TMO, TRV, MO, VMC, RTX, RPM, BA, BMY, PNC, NOC, CAT, MCHP, CSCO, LOW, LLY, DIS, LHX, DLTR, GIS,
- Sold Out: GE, SNCA,
For the details of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermay+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,037,954 shares, 20.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 167,547 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 962,167 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 127,182 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,123 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 398,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $68, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $55.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $215.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $437.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.425800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Seneca Biopharma Inc (SNCA)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Seneca Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $8.34 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.7.Reduced: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.56%. The sale prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 22,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Clorox Co (CLX)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Clorox Co by 32.83%. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 1,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.47%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 8,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 3,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 43.71%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 985 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment