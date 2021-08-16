Evermay Wealth Management Llc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Clorox

New Purchases: XSOE, CXSE, JEPI, BX, COO, DLR, USMV, TROW, SNPS, TY, AES, APH, COF, CERN, CL, EGP, QDF, IVW, EFA, IJT, IWC, QUAL, LMT, MSI, PCAR, SHW, SEDG, SO, TXN, VRSK, WFC, DES, YUMC, ALGN, AEP, BAX, BKNG, CME, CARR, COP, DFS, ENR, FVCB, GOOD, GSST, IWP, IWB, DGRO, MLM, NVDA, PSX, PLD, PRU, GLD, MDY, HSIC, SCHD, SQ, SYY, UL, VBR, WELL, DON, LIN, ARKK, ALB, AB, AFG, AMWD, ABC, AME, ADSK, AGR, BP, BK, BIIB, BWA, CGC, CINF, CFG, CLF, COIN, COR, CTVA, CRWD, CCI, DE, XRAY, DFAI, DFAS, EOG, HACK, EA, ROBO, FITB, FNV, AJG, GL, HAL, HBAN, IPGP, IP, SPHQ, RSP, EEM, IVE, IWN, AAXJ, HYG, PFF, IEMG, LRGF, IRBO, J, KEY, LRCX, EL, LEN, MAIN, VAC, MAS, MTCH, MCK, MRNA, NFLX, NVS, NMZ, OKE, OGN, OTIS, GHY, PPL, PXD, SSO, O, REGN, RF, SPGI, KOMP, SPYX, SLB, SCHF, SCHO, XLU, SRE, SWKS, SNOW, SWX, TSLA, UDR, UTHR, MGK, VIOO, VEU, VPL, VGK, VDE, VTWO, VTRS, VNT, WPC, WM, WSBC, BIP, CB, ABB, ARKQ, ATVI, AJRD, A, ADC, ATSG, ALLY, ATUS, ADI, APA, APPN, ADM, ARCC, AZN, ACB, ALV, BDX, BHP, BHF, BAM, BIPC, CHRW, KMX, CCL, CASY, CHTR, CC, CHWY, C, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, CVET, CCK, DXC, DVA, DAL, DVN, DFAT, DISH, DOCU, DKNG, EGBN, EBAY, ENB, EVRG, ES, EXC, FMC, FAST, FFIV, FAF, FSLR, WPF, F, FLAU, FCX, GPC, GILD, GSK, HRTX, HPE, HRL, ITW, ILMN, IGC, INFN, ING, IAU, EWZ, EEMV, OEF, IBB, IJK, IYH, ITB, ENZL, SLV, EWS, IHAK, JMIA, KKR, KYN, KHC, KTOS, LW, BETZ, LUMN, LAZR, MP, MKL, MKC, MU, MITK, MNST, NIO, NOV, NEOG, NEM, NI, NOK, DNOW, OGS, OGEN, SRVR, PLTR, PALI, PAYX, WOOF, PLUG, POOL, PSTG, QRVO, QS, RSG, QSR, KRE, SDY, CNRG, EFAX, EEMX, SRPT, SCHE, SCHC, SIRI, PHYS, CEF, SFIX, STOR, SNDL, SPWR, RUN, TMUS, TTWO, TAK, TNDM, TER, TTD, TRI, TLRY, TLRY, TOL, TYG, TWOU, TSN, UBER, ULTA, UNIT, VFC, VIG, VEEV, VOE, VOT, VNQ, VSTM, VRTV, VIAC, VOD, VRM, VUZI, WRE, WMB, WYNN, Z, ZTO, ZNGA, AMCR, AGC, AGCUU, AGCB, AY, BEP, JCI, PSFE, STX, TT, ALC, TEL, RIG, TSEM, WIX, NXPI, MAXN,

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Blackstone Inc, sells General Electric Co, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Clorox Co, AT&T Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermay Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Evermay Wealth Management Llc owns 519 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,037,954 shares, 20.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 167,547 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 962,167 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 127,182 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,123 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 398,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $68, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $55.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $215.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $437.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.425800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Seneca Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $8.34 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.56%. The sale prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 22,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Clorox Co by 32.83%. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 1,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.47%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 8,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 3,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 43.71%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Evermay Wealth Management Llc still held 985 shares as of 2021-06-30.