EAM Investors, LLC Buys Everi Holdings Inc, PAVmed Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells Atkore Inc, Ballys Corp, Shutterstock Inc

- New Purchases: EVRI, PAVM, IHRT, PTGX, RDNT, BOOT, TTI, AVXL, ANGO, PRFT, BCRX, RMBS, PLXP, SKIN, BRBR, CPE, XPEL, PRTY, PDSB, BBW, NTLA, CROX, KALU, SWAV, FOXF, INMB, OOMA, ASO, RAPT, BEAM, CRCT, ATRC, RRC, CVLT, ASAN, SGMS, EVC, MGY, BBQ, COMM, RRR, CELH, IGT, VRT, OVV, VVV, ARNC, APLS, LSI, DBRG, HMHC, SWCH, INOV, DRNA, NTNX, NCR, OLN, SEE, MCB, KFY, SIG, SUM, YETI, AYI, UMH, NAPA, SWBI, HOG, KFRC, WCC, LAND, GPRE, OMI, MLHR, PGNY, FWRD, BRKS, HCI, CLAR, OLO, ITCI, SQSP, MYRG, STAA, MCRI, HDSN, DV, PRVA, GDEN, CUTR, TEN, KNBE, ONTO, NSIT, PANL, III, SD, APEN, FAT, MEC, SPNE, SMID, LQDT, CLDX, THRY, CUBI, EGLE, VERV, ATEX, MDCA, ETWO, IRT, ADTN, TITN, KIDS, FOUR, SCOR, CCRN, SCWX, AGTI, LNTH, SKYT, PDS, BCEI, BCEI, AMEH, VSTM, SB, HBP, WLMS, LXU, BKD, MGI, OII, TGLS, AMSWA, FTSI, PBPB, AGS, MDXG, FRD, TALO, CERE, NOTV, VOLT, GDYN, ALLT, DLA, HROW, SBOW, HVT, CLSD, IMBI, SIC, FPI, NOA, FLXS, MEG, PFMT, PIRS, JAKK, PCYO, CELC, CAMP, CMLS, BSET, VTNR, MHO,
- Added Positions: EMKR, ALDX, DOMO, AOUT, PRTA, STXS, HSKA, GNK, INVE, DZSI, BHVN, PVAC, AMRK, RM, CNTY, AVID, DEN, CSSE, ICHR, HYRE, NGMS, LPI, WK, AR, ANVS, MANH, ZDGE, SUP,
- Reduced Positions: SSTK, ELY, UCTT, SHYF, ASPN, RVLV, CMBM, SGRY, SAVA, FNKO, TTEC, WMS, SBNY, RCII, SYNA, MTZ, CAR, HRI, COWN, JBT, SNX, ACHC, OSK, AFMD, FCNCA, BYD, KTB, RCKY, ROG, CVGI, DFIN, KBR, AA, GTLS, THC, ANF, MIDD, SEAS, TPL, NATR, AEO, EME, TBBK, JYNT, FANG, STKS, SKY, CALX, WOW, RILY, CCB, CTG, LOVE, RRD, ENVA, SFST, BW, PACK, CBNK, IDYA, SCHN, UUUU, ALTG, IESC, JBL, IRIX, ACU, SEM, HIBB, NPO, RHI, RICK, OMF, ESTE, MED, RUBY, ESI, KRUS, DKS, NVMI, AVNW, SPT, OMCL, SM, CENTA,
- Sold Out: ATKR, BALY, ACRS, ATEC, ORGO, AVYA, BCC, CCS, FARO, LPX, VCEL, ECOM, BCOV, PRIM, APPS, RMNI, CLNE, DSKE, SRRK, ENSG, MGNI, PUMP, SONO, AGCO, LPLA, AXTI, VMI, AOSL, COHU, TGTX, SHAK, KALV, PNFP, TTGT, EAT, FIVE, TPX, SANM, PAG, JOUT, RS, SLQT, GBCI, MDC, PWR, CHDN, ALGT, UTZ, BPOP, VAC, SABR, AMRS, INFU, URBN, BKU, BC, PENN, THO, VOXX, TRIP, MATX, IBKR, MAT, NCLH, CAI, XEC, WD5A, DIOD, LAD, REVG, DECK, LIND, CMC, GKOS, KAI, INSP, ICAD, TDC, TRTN, PI, DAR, CTRN, AMBA, NARI, UIS, SIBN, SBCF, LKFN, ARCB, ASTE, LNN, QUOT, MP, ACLS, FBK, SYBT, HLIO, CSWI, RES, AMRX, BNED, SMED, BLMN, CAMT, FRG, GMS, TCBK, TBK, CREE, LFUS, ASYS, LC, LDL, FBNC, TWI, CASA, SAIL, HZN, FSR, COOP, HALO, UPWK, AVAV, RBC, LUNA, MESA, VUZI, UFI, RCKT, QMCO, GFN, BWB, BS50, ACBI, RCM, IIN, PAR, NR, GROW, APYX, SLCA, STKL, MYFW, TLS, PW, AP, RBBN, RADA, NAII, MNKD, ACTG, MOGO, RYAM, REKR, STRO, STRL, INTZ, MLSS, ARAY, RLGT, SNFCA, PERI, LE, XOMA, USIO, CRIS, GLDD, LPRO, QADA, POWW, DMAC, MGIC, QNST, AIRG, TDW, 4Q01, EMAN, SLGG, ATER, USAK, FRGI, PROF,
These are the top 5 holdings of EAM Investors, LLC
- Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 229,831 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 104,550 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.57%
- PAVmed Inc (PAVM) - 795,537 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 551,057 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.50%
- Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) - 75,318 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.8%
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 229,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PAVmed Inc (PAVM)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in PAVmed Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.95 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 795,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 181,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 101,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RadNet Inc (RDNT)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $36, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.021200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 127,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $84.71, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 224.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 551,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 218.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 328,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Domo Inc by 157.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $83.12, with an estimated average price of $65.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc by 87.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 136,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 104,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Stereotaxis Inc by 85.95%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 452,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Atkore Inc. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06.Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65.Sold Out: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8.Sold Out: Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $15.42.Sold Out: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64.Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15.Reduced: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)
EAM Investors, LLC reduced to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 79.06%. The sale prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.824200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. EAM Investors, LLC still held 16,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.
