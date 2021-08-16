Logo
EAM Investors, LLC Buys Everi Holdings Inc, PAVmed Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells Atkore Inc, Ballys Corp, Shutterstock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cardiff By The Sea, CA, based Investment company EAM Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Everi Holdings Inc, PAVmed Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, RadNet Inc, sells Atkore Inc, Ballys Corp, Shutterstock Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Alphatec Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAM Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, EAM Investors, LLC owns 302 stocks with a total value of $648 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAM Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eam+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EAM Investors, LLC
  1. Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 229,831 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 104,550 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.57%
  3. PAVmed Inc (PAVM) - 795,537 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 551,057 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.50%
  5. Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) - 75,318 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.8%
New Purchase: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 229,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PAVmed Inc (PAVM)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in PAVmed Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.95 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 795,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 181,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 101,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RadNet Inc (RDNT)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $36, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.021200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 127,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $84.71, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 224.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 551,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 218.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 328,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Domo Inc by 157.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $83.12, with an estimated average price of $65.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc by 87.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 136,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 104,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Stereotaxis Inc by 85.95%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 452,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Atkore Inc. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06.

Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65.

Sold Out: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Sold Out: Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $15.42.

Sold Out: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64.

Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Reduced: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

EAM Investors, LLC reduced to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 79.06%. The sale prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.824200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. EAM Investors, LLC still held 16,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.



