Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells MakeMyTrip, Altimeter Growth Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nellore Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, DoorDash Inc, Netflix Inc, sells MakeMyTrip, Altimeter Growth Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nellore Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Nellore Capital Management LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nellore Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nellore+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nellore Capital Management LLC
  1. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 247,386 shares, 23.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.52%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 34,787 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.42%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,210 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.40%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 41,600 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.96%
  5. Telos Corp (TLS) - 582,257 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.86%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2722.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (ATVCU)

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.900300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 63.42%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1800.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 34,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 247,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 20757.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 41,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $514.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGCUU)

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nellore Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Nellore Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nellore Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nellore Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nellore Capital Management LLC keeps buying
