Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells MakeMyTrip, Altimeter Growth Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, DoorDash Inc, Netflix Inc, sells MakeMyTrip, Altimeter Growth Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nellore Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Nellore Capital Management LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 247,386 shares, 23.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.52% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 34,787 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,210 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.40% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 41,600 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.96% Telos Corp (TLS) - 582,257 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.86%

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2722.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.900300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 63.42%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1800.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 34,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 247,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 20757.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 41,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $514.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.