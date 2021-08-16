Logo
Karp Capital Management Corp Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Karp Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E, ProShares Ultra QQQ, FIRST TR EXCH VII, sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karp Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Karp Capital Management Corp owns 162 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Karp Capital Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karp+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Karp Capital Management Corp
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 250,465 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 349,890 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,040 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
  4. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 41,092 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  5. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 32,417 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 496,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 84,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E (FEMB)

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 206,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 274,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.589000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 101,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR)

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 185,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 227.01%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 139,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1586.50%. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 43,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 288.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 70,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 139,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 79,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 59,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Karp Capital Management Corp. Also check out:

1. Karp Capital Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Karp Capital Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Karp Capital Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Karp Capital Management Corp keeps buying
