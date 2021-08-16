Main Management LLC Buys KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E

- New Purchases: KURE, PBP, ARKF, PAWZ, ONLN, CNBS, ESML, EMXC, PWZ, XLE, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCN, GBIL, XLU, EWZ,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IVV, SECT, ETHE, KWEB, UWM, FM, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, VEU, BKLN, PFF, JPST, SLQD, EMLC, SHYG, EMB, XLV, SCHV, XLY, VDE, BIL, BOTZ, XHB, ITB, XOP, SMH, ESPO, GDX, VFH, VWO, EFA, XBI, REM, EWW, IAU, EUFN, CQQQ, VYM, GXC, CAF,
- Sold Out: RSX, MJ, PEJ, XRT, SSO,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 286,154 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 197,271 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 203,948 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,265,690 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 698,867 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Main Management LLC initiated holding in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 139,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.04 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $82.58, with an estimated average price of $78.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $29.54, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.272600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 196.72%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $446.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75.Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99.
