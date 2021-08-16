Montgomery Investment Management Inc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: LLY, GOOG,
- Added Positions: MSFT, BAC, SNV,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, DE, LEN, ABBV, ABT, GIS, CAT, AAPL, CVX, HPQ, JNJ, COP, PSX, LH, MCD, MRK, LEN.B, WMT, RTX, NOV, DAL, BBL, DGX, PFE, FRT, GL, SLB, DXC, OVV,
- Sold Out: GE, VGSH,
For the details of MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montgomery+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 472,588 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 53,850 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio.
- LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 101,240 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 3,230 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
- Deere & Co (DE) - 33,760 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment