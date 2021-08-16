Montgomery Investment Management Inc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Walmart Inc

New Purchases: LLY, GOOG,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet Inc, sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 472,588 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 53,850 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 101,240 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. NVR Inc (NVR) - 3,230 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Deere & Co (DE) - 33,760 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.