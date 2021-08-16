Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alliance Resource Partners LP, Sells Frontdoor Inc, F5 Networks Inc, VeriSign Inc

Added Positions: AMZN, ARLP, QCOM, GME, FB, DIS, BSX, UNH, ANET, AVGO, MCO, HD, AMT, GOOG, MSCI, DG, FISV, ACN, DPZ, COST, TSM, STZ, FIS, FAST, WDAY, CERN, BKNG, ICE, MTN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alliance Resource Partners LP, sells Frontdoor Inc, F5 Networks Inc, VeriSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 86,928 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 55,844 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 11,297 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 67,851 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 29,439 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $5.48 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 318,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.