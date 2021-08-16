MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Se

- New Purchases: SJNK, VCSH, LQDH, MBB, SHYD, FSK, DFUS, SPMB, DFAS, DFAT, ASML, ANTM, VONG, VGT, PAVE, LIT, IFRA, BATT, OGN, PPT, SRE, INO, FLR, D,
- Added Positions: VUG, VOO, VWOB, VEA, VBK, MUB, ITM, VWO, VO, VB, HYD, VYM, SHM, SMB, J, OLLI, QNST, CNC, TMO, INTC, OHI, JNJ, KMB, FCFS, AAPL, KBE, JKL, JKI, BMY, CCL, SAFE, CACC, FDX, ICE, DG, LDOS, VRTX, VZ, UNH, MGM, ALXN, XLE, SCHG, IYG, NOW, SSNC, SO, PPL, EW, DUK, DHR, COST, Y,
- Reduced Positions: SHYG, VMBS, PULS, SPSB, ISTB, BNDX, T, WBA, IVV, FEI, IBM, OKE, UMPQ, ED, VLO, SPTM, BOOT, CYBE, WM, FB, RM, ARCC, SPIB, GOOG, PFPT, UNP, XPO, CMCSA, GLW, ORCL, MSFT, LMT, HD, CSCO, V, SPYG, SPDW, SLYG, JPM, SCHV, QCOM, ICHR, UPS, OC,
- Sold Out: FSKR, MBG, PKO, FLRN, RCS, PHK, GE, MFA, XTNT, IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 73,617 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 113,821 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 424,070 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,706 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 197,366 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.66%
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 424,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 98,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 59,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 52,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.538600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 141,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 85,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $16.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (JKI)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $579.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: (MBG)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.57 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.61.Sold Out: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $26.85.Sold Out: PIMCO Strategic Global Government (RCS)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Strategic Global Government. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.59.Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC.
