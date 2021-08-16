Logo
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Se

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mbm+wealth+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 73,617 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 113,821 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 424,070 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,706 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  5. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 197,366 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.66%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 424,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 98,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 59,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 52,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.538600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 141,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 85,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $16.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (JKI)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $579.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: (MBG)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.57 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.61.

Sold Out: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $26.85.

Sold Out: PIMCO Strategic Global Government (RCS)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Strategic Global Government. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC. Also check out:

1. MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC keeps buying

insider

insider