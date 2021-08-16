MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Se

New Purchases: SJNK, VCSH, LQDH, MBB, SHYD, FSK, DFUS, SPMB, DFAS, DFAT, ASML, ANTM, VONG, VGT, PAVE, LIT, IFRA, BATT, OGN, PPT, SRE, INO, FLR, D,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 73,617 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 113,821 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 424,070 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,706 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 197,366 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.66%

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 424,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 98,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 59,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 52,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.538600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 141,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 85,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $16.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $579.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.57 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.61.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $26.85.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Strategic Global Government. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.85.