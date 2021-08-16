Mather Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: DFAC, ESGV, DFAI, TGT, DFAT, FNDB, ESML, RTX, VNQ, SHYD, DFAE, DFAS, DFAU, EFAV, ARKQ, FNDE, FNDX, SCHF, SCHP, SCHX, PLD, KTB, SYF, VER, TSLA, TTC, LUV, SWKS, PSA, NTR, PPG, MKC, ISRG, ICE, FCX, FRT,
- Added Positions: SCHG, SCHE, SCHV, VGIT, VMBS, VGLT, VPL, ANGL, EMB, VBK, SCHC, VCSH, VGK, IGSB, VT, VTEB, ORCL, CLX, BND, MUB, VWO, CB, HRL, MSFT, WRK, PM, MMM, ATVI, ADBE, AMZN, AMGN, ATO, ADP, CSCO, ED, DHR, DD, LLY, GD, HON, ITW, JNJ, LMT, MCD, NVDA, LIN, PG, TXN, MA, V, FB, NOW, ZTS, EEM, ESGD, FNDF, HYD, VB, VEU, VV, AOS, AFL, APD, ALB, AMT, AMAT, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, CAT, FIS, CINF, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DHI, DUK, ETR, NEE, GS, GOOGL, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, MDT, MU, MS, PPL, PEP, PFE, PGR, QCOM, CRM, SYY, TMO, UPS, VZ, WMT, DIS, WEC, DAL, AVGO, PSX, JD, BABA, KEYS, PYPL, HYLB, IEMG, IWM, IWO, IWP, LQD, SCHA, SHM, VOO, VOT, XLB, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: IEI, IEF, IWF, IWD, VBR, IVV, AGG, IEUR, IJR, TXG, IJH, IVW, ACWI, SLYV, IVE, LRCX, EFA, IPAC, SUB, IEFA, LEA, JPST, XT, DLS, FLOT, VWOB, VSS, VO, VEA, IJS, ITOT, SLYG, IWB, SCHM, SCHB, BIIB, HD, MNST, HDB, GPC, FAST, CMI, COST, CVX, IBM, BIO, BDX, ITUB, BBD, AMP, AIG, A, PAYX, T, ZBRA, WY, UNP, TSM, EQNR, SBUX, ATCO, CTVA, NVO, NKE, NTAP, MET, MRK, LOW, INTU,
- Sold Out: AAPL, BRK.A, EXPO, GE, RF, RDS.A, VAR, PCI, EFG, HYG, IJJ, IJK, QTEC,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 2,928,200 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 5,703,175 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 5,451,515 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 3,305,620 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 4,916,447 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.75%
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 543,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 70,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 278.90%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 654,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 399.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 288,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 78,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 114,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 36.91%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.Sold Out: (VAR)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47.Sold Out: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $86.06 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $93.73.
