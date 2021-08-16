Logo
Mather Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakbrook Terrace, IL, based Investment company Mather Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mather Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Mather Group, Inc. owns 281 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATHER GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mather+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATHER GROUP, INC.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 2,928,200 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 5,703,175 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 5,451,515 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 3,305,620 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
  5. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 4,916,447 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.75%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 543,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 70,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 278.90%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 654,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 399.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 288,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 78,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 114,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 36.91%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47.

Sold Out: Exponent Inc (EXPO)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $86.06 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $93.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of MATHER GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

1. MATHER GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MATHER GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MATHER GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MATHER GROUP, INC. keeps buying
