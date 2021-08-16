IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Western Digital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Telefonica SA

New Purchases: QQQ, COST, XLK, SBOW, SM, SMH, ZM, PLBY, OIH, BKLN, XLC, RUN, FANG, COIN, XLB, EWT, EVC, AR, CPE, SJNK, BLOK, REGN, PSK, LIT, JEPI, LDP, SPYG, APA, CRWD, AB, SHOP, VTRS, EM, ORTX, IFRX, ZKIN, PAVM, CTMX, AQMS, MNMD,

Added Positions: VIAC, AAPL, AMZN, DIA, FLOT, XLF, GS, TSLA, UBER, XOP, XLE, XOM, PVAC, ABNB, TALO, TBT, MELI, PBF, BIDU, NVDA, VTWO, QUAL, NIO, FUTU, SHYG, XLI, GDX, MA, AMAT, FVRR, UPWK, PBR, BBVA, IEMG, IEUR, TDOC, JD, VAC, VHT, PHYS, V, BX, AMD,

Reduced Positions: BIL, ERJ, T, HPE, OI, SPY, SLQD, FB, HPQ, MCK, REI, FDX, ORCC, ARKK, CSCO, MSOS, XLV, BABA, LMND, PYPL, ARKG, BA, EWJ, GOOG, NFLX, DELL, JPM, BRK.B, ARCC, ONEM, BAC, GLD, EOG, GOOGL, TWLO, RCL, AVGO, VZ, TIGR, SLV, UNH,

Sold Out: WDC, SHV, TEF, GT, MGA, FLR, CX, MSFT, WBA, HMC, SHY, IVOL, NUE, NTR, DIS, MBB, IXJ, LQD, WMT, EEM, WFC, EWY, IEF, IAU, MS, DDM, KWEB, TIP, NKE, LPI, CVS, PANW, C, IBB, LRCX, JNJ, CMG, GE, IVV, IGV, LMT, PACW, CAT, SLB, CNQ, IJR, QCOM, LUV, ORCL, AGG, DRIO, IWO, CMF, HAS, PFF, IWM, JPST, HYG, PG, IJH, CCJ, UL, AAXJ, VBR, PFE, KOS, VEU, VOO, EMB, CWB, DKNG, SPOT, SQ, APPS, CLR, DE, SOXX, CCL, IBN, F, SMTS, JFU, MTNB,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells Western Digital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Telefonica SA, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Magna International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IPG Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, IPG Investment Advisors LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Embraer SA (ERJ) - 2,615,969 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,217 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.51% O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 1,864,222 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,219 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.76% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 440,920 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.63%

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 12,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $451.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SilverBow Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 128.63%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 440,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 248,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 685.66%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $354.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 11,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 63,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 36.70%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 173,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica SA. The sale prices were between $4.46 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.78.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65.