IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Western Digital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Telefonica SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company IPG Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells Western Digital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Telefonica SA, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Magna International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IPG Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, IPG Investment Advisors LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IPG Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ipg+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IPG Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Embraer SA (ERJ) - 2,615,969 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,217 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.51%
  3. O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 1,864,222 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,219 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.76%
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 440,920 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.63%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 12,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $451.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SilverBow Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 128.63%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 440,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 248,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 685.66%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $354.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 11,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 63,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 36.70%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 173,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: Telefonica SA (TEF)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica SA. The sale prices were between $4.46 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.78.

Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2.

Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of IPG Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

