Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells Cloudflare Inc, , Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, ISHARES TRUST, sells Cloudflare Inc, , Gilead Sciences Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiemann+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 149,349 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,481 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,270 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 67,558 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 28,114 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.336400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 57,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (MFMS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.662700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 59,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.826100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
