Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells Cloudflare Inc, , Gilead Sciences Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, ISHARES TRUST, sells Cloudflare Inc, , Gilead Sciences Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 149,349 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,481 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,270 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 67,558 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 28,114 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.336400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 57,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.662700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 59,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.826100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.