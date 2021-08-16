Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells Cloudflare Inc, , Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: TDTF, MFMS, EMNT, SHY, EW, NVO, A, PKI, RELX, SNY,
- Added Positions: AGG, TDTT, IEFA, IJJ, JPEM, IVV, VWO, DLR, ECL, SPY, STE, SNPS, V, GM, TMO, AMGN, SYY, SIVB, LH, CMI, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: NET, AAPL, MSFT, VOE, JNJ, CAT, GS, AMZN, TLT, MDY, IJR, ALL, ITW, MS, SHW, IIPR, JPM, TSLA, IJT, BMY, PG, RTX, ORCL, CWI, MTD, MRK, ABT, KEYS, SCHB, IVW, IVE, CVX, IJK, KO, OTIS, CARR, DUK, XOM, SAND, NEE, WBA, USB, TRV, INTU, KLAC, RGLD, ROK, FISV, PII, NKE, T, SCHA, CLX, SCHF, SCHV, SCHX, ALB, KSU, AXP, GIS, FDX, EWU, FITB, MCD, WY,
- Sold Out: VAR, GILD,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 149,349 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,481 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,270 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 67,558 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 28,114 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.336400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 57,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (MFMS)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.662700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 59,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.826100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.
