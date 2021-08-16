Cassia Capital Partners, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 18/08/2021 USD , Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May

New Purchases: XVZ, VFVA, FTGC, MSFT, LLY, ADBE, WMT, PEP, MRK, V, GOOGL, COST, BRK.B, BAC, JPM, NEE, NVDA, PYPL, WCN, AMZN, UNH, PFE, MCD, JNJ, HD, HSY, MDT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 18/08/2021 USD , Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Microsoft Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cassia Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cassia Capital Partners, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 329,212 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 298,308 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 94,478 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 126,920 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 80,710 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20%

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 18/08/2021 USD . The purchase prices were between $37.25 and $39.38, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 190,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.198200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 71,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 250,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $35.53.