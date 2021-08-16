Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Merck Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells U.S. Bancorp, United Parcel Service Inc, Paychex Inc

- New Purchases: MRK, AEP, ACN, KMB, TJX,
- Added Positions: SCHD, VZ, GSK, T, UL, PEG, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: USB, PAYX, CVX, GPC, BEN, NJR, IBM, XOM, HDV, PM, BTI, MO, VYM, PNW, MSFT, PFE, K, QCOM, MCD, JNJ, CSCO, SNY, JPM, KO, VTRS,
- Sold Out: UPS, AMGN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Keystone Financial Planning, Inc.
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,208,729 shares, 33.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 169,430 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 330,598 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 63,789 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 96,243 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 75,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $325.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.328500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.
