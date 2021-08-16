Logo
Lafitte Capital Management LP Buys PROG Holdings Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Tivity Health Inc, Sells ChampionX Corp, , Thermon Group Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Lafitte Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys PROG Holdings Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Tivity Health Inc, Audacy Inc, Audacy Inc, sells ChampionX Corp, , Thermon Group Holdings Inc, BBQ Holdings Inc, The Aarons Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafitte Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Lafitte Capital Management LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lafitte Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafitte+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lafitte Capital Management LP
  1. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 540,170 shares, 34.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 726,757 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
  3. EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 3,456,695 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%
  4. PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 425,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.54%
  5. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) - 433,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.94%
New Purchase: Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tivity Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $27.65, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 190.54%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $45.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 433,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Audacy Inc (AUD)

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in Audacy Inc by 122.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 363,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Audacy Inc (AUD)

Sold Out: (MIK)

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17 and $19.99, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Sold Out: BBQ Holdings Inc (BBQ)

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BBQ Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lafitte Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lafitte Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lafitte Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
