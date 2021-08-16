Lafitte Capital Management LP Buys PROG Holdings Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Tivity Health Inc, Sells ChampionX Corp, , Thermon Group Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TVTY,

TVTY, Added Positions: PRG, MCRI, EZPW, ULH, AUD, AUD,

PRG, MCRI, EZPW, ULH, AUD, AUD, Reduced Positions: CHX,

CHX, Sold Out: MIK, THR, BBQ, AAN,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PROG Holdings Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Tivity Health Inc, Audacy Inc, Audacy Inc, sells ChampionX Corp, , Thermon Group Holdings Inc, BBQ Holdings Inc, The Aarons Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafitte Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Lafitte Capital Management LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lafitte Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafitte+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 540,170 shares, 34.36% of the total portfolio. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 726,757 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 3,456,695 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91% PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 425,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.54% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) - 433,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.94%

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tivity Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $27.65, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 190.54%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $45.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 433,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in Audacy Inc by 122.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 363,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in Audacy Inc by 122.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 363,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17 and $19.99, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BBQ Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42.