55i, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 55i, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 55i, Llc. As of 2021Q2, 55i, Llc owns 390 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 55I, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/55i%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 55I, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 2,537,668 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.65%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 3,084,110 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.69%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 4,814,031 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,514,947 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.34%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 286,031 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 741,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

55i, Llc initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,012,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,471,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.009800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,588,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

55i, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,052,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

55i, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,163,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 3,084,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

55i, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 2,537,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

55i, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,687,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

55i, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,514,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.857800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,814,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 805,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of 55I, LLC. Also check out:

1. 55I, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 55I, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 55I, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 55I, LLC keeps buying
