55i, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 55i, Llc. As of 2021Q2, 55i, Llc owns 390 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 2,537,668 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.65% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 3,084,110 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.69% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 4,814,031 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,514,947 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.34% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 286,031 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 741,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,012,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,471,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.009800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,588,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,052,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,163,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 3,084,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 2,537,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,687,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,514,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.857800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,814,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 805,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.