Intrua Financial, LLC Buys First Trust Natural Gas ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intrua Financial, LLC Buys First Trust Natural Gas ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Intrua Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Natural Gas ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrua Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Intrua Financial, LLC owns 293 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intrua Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrua+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intrua Financial, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,977 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 173,392 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,033 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.93%
  4. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 244,659 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.6%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 140,619 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17%
New Purchase: First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 675,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET (FTSD)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET. The purchase prices were between $94.66 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.842900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 65,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 140,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 472,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 209.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 65,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 336.04%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 83.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 131,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Intrua Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Intrua Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intrua Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intrua Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intrua Financial, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider