Intrua Financial, LLC Buys First Trust Natural Gas ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

New Purchases: FCG, HTRB, SPTI, FTSD, VOE, FYC, TIP, LIT, DFAC, SCHV, NWL, NTLA, IXG, MUB, GRID, RDIV, DFAT, COMT, ALLY, PHYS, IPG, FHN, SMLV, XSMO, TLT, XSLV, AON, IYE, LHX, EQIX, ETN, CE,

FCG, HTRB, SPTI, FTSD, VOE, FYC, TIP, LIT, DFAC, SCHV, NWL, NTLA, IXG, MUB, GRID, RDIV, DFAT, COMT, ALLY, PHYS, IPG, FHN, SMLV, XSMO, TLT, XSLV, AON, IYE, LHX, EQIX, ETN, CE, Added Positions: ARKK, GLD, GSLC, EMLP, SPTL, NVDA, FSK, XLK, ESGU, IVV, XRT, AMZN, IXN, EFV, IUSB, PNQI, EDV, EFG, ISTB, IEFA, IHI, IWM, IWB, SPY, VUG, XLRE, VLUE, MAA, COST, LMT, VWO, ARCC, MSFT, TFC, BA, GOOGL, PYPL, ESGE, GOVT, QUAL, SPIP, VOOV, ADBE, AEP, CTAS, KO, COP, DD, EW, HD, ES, PAYX, PFE, SBUX, UNH, VZ, MA, BX, V, AVGO, TSLA, ZTS, AGR, ARKG, IWP, MBB, PGX, SHY, VBK, VTV, XMMO, PLD, ASML, MO, AMAT, BCE, CRL, CME, CINF, NNN, EMR, ETR, EXPE, NEE, FITB, GIS, TT, INTC, IP, KEY, SPGI, MET, DGX, ROP, SLB, SON, TMO, ZBH, TMUS, AWK, PM, MPC, CFG, MP, FNX, IEMG, IJT, SCHG,

ARKK, GLD, GSLC, EMLP, SPTL, NVDA, FSK, XLK, ESGU, IVV, XRT, AMZN, IXN, EFV, IUSB, PNQI, EDV, EFG, ISTB, IEFA, IHI, IWM, IWB, SPY, VUG, XLRE, VLUE, MAA, COST, LMT, VWO, ARCC, MSFT, TFC, BA, GOOGL, PYPL, ESGE, GOVT, QUAL, SPIP, VOOV, ADBE, AEP, CTAS, KO, COP, DD, EW, HD, ES, PAYX, PFE, SBUX, UNH, VZ, MA, BX, V, AVGO, TSLA, ZTS, AGR, ARKG, IWP, MBB, PGX, SHY, VBK, VTV, XMMO, PLD, ASML, MO, AMAT, BCE, CRL, CME, CINF, NNN, EMR, ETR, EXPE, NEE, FITB, GIS, TT, INTC, IP, KEY, SPGI, MET, DGX, ROP, SLB, SON, TMO, ZBH, TMUS, AWK, PM, MPC, CFG, MP, FNX, IEMG, IJT, SCHG, Reduced Positions: KRE, QQQ, FIXD, BLV, IAU, SPTM, IJR, AGG, IWO, MMP, IGSB, SLY, LLY, VGT, EPD, PG, EFA, EEM, UL, NEAR, IWR, SCHO, USMV, BNDX, VONE, XAR, CVX, AGGY, CFA, DLN, MDY, BLK, DHR, D, FLOT, XOP, T, EES, XLV, XLF, USIG, JPST, SPTS, SCHX, FPX, FXH, SCHM, MTUM, LMBS, NXPI, ORCL, MDLZ, DVY, LUV, JNJ, FDX, ABBV, XOM, ARKW, CMCSA, BRK.B, BAC, DGRO, DIA, CLX, SO, F, SPYG, GILD, HON, SPAB, SDY, ABT, NOC, PEP, QCLN, SYK, TGT, USB, WM, ET, AG, FB, DOW, IGIB, FIVG, FEX, DES, EDIV,

KRE, QQQ, FIXD, BLV, IAU, SPTM, IJR, AGG, IWO, MMP, IGSB, SLY, LLY, VGT, EPD, PG, EFA, EEM, UL, NEAR, IWR, SCHO, USMV, BNDX, VONE, XAR, CVX, AGGY, CFA, DLN, MDY, BLK, DHR, D, FLOT, XOP, T, EES, XLV, XLF, USIG, JPST, SPTS, SCHX, FPX, FXH, SCHM, MTUM, LMBS, NXPI, ORCL, MDLZ, DVY, LUV, JNJ, FDX, ABBV, XOM, ARKW, CMCSA, BRK.B, BAC, DGRO, DIA, CLX, SO, F, SPYG, GILD, HON, SPAB, SDY, ABT, NOC, PEP, QCLN, SYK, TGT, USB, WM, ET, AG, FB, DOW, IGIB, FIVG, FEX, DES, EDIV, Sold Out: FSKR, ITE, BABA, WELL, KMB, VTR, HTA, LQD, CODI, JETS, DKNG, CPRI, GE, MPLX, BMY, ATVI, UPS, BMRN, MUR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Natural Gas ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrua Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Intrua Financial, LLC owns 293 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intrua Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrua+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,977 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 173,392 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,033 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.93% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 244,659 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.6% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 140,619 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17%

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 675,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET. The purchase prices were between $94.66 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.842900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 65,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 140,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 472,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 209.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 65,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 336.04%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 83.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 131,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77.