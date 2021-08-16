Logo
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, iShares MSCI Italy ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Alcoa Corp, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, iShares MSCI Italy ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Alcoa Corp, Accenture PLC, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC owns 373 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prime+capital+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,622,599 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 370,824 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,538,766 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,239,296 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.15%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 548,291 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 518,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 280,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.507900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 149,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 181,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 134,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 107,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 71.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 241,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2876.87%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.589000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 158,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 73.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 80.77%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $450.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 779.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 87,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
