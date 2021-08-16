Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, iShares MSCI Italy ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Alcoa Corp, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: FSK, EWI, ICSH, RIGS, EWC, HAWX, CEQP, GNL, URTY, JEPI, SCHP, OXY, PNC, JKHY, MTUM, KSU, RBLX, VFC, BND, DFAC, DFUS, LUMN, BNDX, EASG, JMST, VALQ, SO, XEL, BX, BIL, GUNR, VO, VUG, DLR, EPR, SYY, STAG, PFPT, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, IEMG, JKH, USMV, VSS, VTV, VV, SAM, D, DUK, IDXX, KMB, KNX, LVS, LEN, TRV, GNRC, PSLV, VER, PSX, XHR, KRP, JHG, DKNG, PLTR, EFV, EMXC, FNDF, GMF, IUSG, IVW, LRGF, LSST, MDYV, MGK, ONLN, SPEM, SPHB, USSG, VCSH, VXF, XMLV, XSLV, AMX, AEP, NLY, CFFN, HSY, JBHT, SOHO, MRVL, MCK, OGE, SPH, WFC, EVRG, PHYS, AMRS, MTDR, FANG, CGC, CVNA, ADT, BRSP, CYCN, FLRN, FTSM, IBDP, IBDQ, IJK, MGV, MUB, SDS, CYRN, JOB, NYMT, RNWK, ZSAN,

FSK, EWI, ICSH, RIGS, EWC, HAWX, CEQP, GNL, URTY, JEPI, SCHP, OXY, PNC, JKHY, MTUM, KSU, RBLX, VFC, BND, DFAC, DFUS, LUMN, BNDX, EASG, JMST, VALQ, SO, XEL, BX, BIL, GUNR, VO, VUG, DLR, EPR, SYY, STAG, PFPT, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, IEMG, JKH, USMV, VSS, VTV, VV, SAM, D, DUK, IDXX, KMB, KNX, LVS, LEN, TRV, GNRC, PSLV, VER, PSX, XHR, KRP, JHG, DKNG, PLTR, EFV, EMXC, FNDF, GMF, IUSG, IVW, LRGF, LSST, MDYV, MGK, ONLN, SPEM, SPHB, USSG, VCSH, VXF, XMLV, XSLV, AMX, AEP, NLY, CFFN, HSY, JBHT, SOHO, MRVL, MCK, OGE, SPH, WFC, EVRG, PHYS, AMRS, MTDR, FANG, CGC, CVNA, ADT, BRSP, CYCN, FLRN, FTSM, IBDP, IBDQ, IJK, MGV, MUB, SDS, CYRN, JOB, NYMT, RNWK, ZSAN, Added Positions: AAPL, SCHF, SCHX, XLE, AMZN, QQQ, SCHA, NVDA, SOXX, JKE, EWZ, CVX, RSP, OKE, TJX, JPST, TXRH, XLI, WMT, AAL, GS, VZ, MGA, XLF, MU, ORLY, FB, FCX, ITOT, AMAT, BRK.B, LUV, PYPL, GOOGL, TSLA, GM, IXUS, IYW, JPM, TSM, WNC, DIS, LULU, TWTR, SCHM, STZ, COST, PG, WBA, AVGO, EDC, IWP, SCHV, HD, MS, JWN, DVY, ATVI, XOM, MSFT, PINS, SCHB, AMD, CSCO, JNJ, BABA, LEVI, DGRW, SCHO, VIG, PPL, SBUX, V, HYG, IAU, JKF, TIP, NEE, FDX, LOW, NFLX, CRM, SWKS, GOOG, SHOP, TTD, AFIN, ARKK, IYR, LQD, SPY, CERN, CMI, LLY, FL, HON, INTC, LRCX, TGT, TMUS, FLT, ABBV, SQ, IGSB, EFAV, GLD, IWF, VBR, VOO, MO, BAC, CVS, CRK, FAST, F, KR, MCD, ORCL, SLB, TMO, IWM, IWO, PFF, VEA, ABT, ADBE, AMGN, BP, OZK, BHC, CSX, C, CMCSA, DE, EMR, EPD, GRMN, IBM, LMT, QCOM, UGI, UNP, UPS, RTX, WM, WYNN, ET, MA, DAL, AWK, PM, SPLK, KHC, APPN, ZM, FSLY, CRWD, CWB, IAGG, IBB, IJR, ITA, IVV, IWD, JKI, QUAL, SDY, SLV, VNQ, VOE, VTEB, VWO, XLK, XLU, XLV, MMM, BMY, CCL, EXPE, MGM, MRK, SWN, USB, XLNX, CMG, DNP, GOF, DG, SNAP, AYX, IGIB, EEM, IJH, IWR, JNK, KWEB, MDYG, QYLD, VB,

AAPL, SCHF, SCHX, XLE, AMZN, QQQ, SCHA, NVDA, SOXX, JKE, EWZ, CVX, RSP, OKE, TJX, JPST, TXRH, XLI, WMT, AAL, GS, VZ, MGA, XLF, MU, ORLY, FB, FCX, ITOT, AMAT, BRK.B, LUV, PYPL, GOOGL, TSLA, GM, IXUS, IYW, JPM, TSM, WNC, DIS, LULU, TWTR, SCHM, STZ, COST, PG, WBA, AVGO, EDC, IWP, SCHV, HD, MS, JWN, DVY, ATVI, XOM, MSFT, PINS, SCHB, AMD, CSCO, JNJ, BABA, LEVI, DGRW, SCHO, VIG, PPL, SBUX, V, HYG, IAU, JKF, TIP, NEE, FDX, LOW, NFLX, CRM, SWKS, GOOG, SHOP, TTD, AFIN, ARKK, IYR, LQD, SPY, CERN, CMI, LLY, FL, HON, INTC, LRCX, TGT, TMUS, FLT, ABBV, SQ, IGSB, EFAV, GLD, IWF, VBR, VOO, MO, BAC, CVS, CRK, FAST, F, KR, MCD, ORCL, SLB, TMO, IWM, IWO, PFF, VEA, ABT, ADBE, AMGN, BP, OZK, BHC, CSX, C, CMCSA, DE, EMR, EPD, GRMN, IBM, LMT, QCOM, UGI, UNP, UPS, RTX, WM, WYNN, ET, MA, DAL, AWK, PM, SPLK, KHC, APPN, ZM, FSLY, CRWD, CWB, IAGG, IBB, IJR, ITA, IVV, IWD, JKI, QUAL, SDY, SLV, VNQ, VOE, VTEB, VWO, XLK, XLU, XLV, MMM, BMY, CCL, EXPE, MGM, MRK, SWN, USB, XLNX, CMG, DNP, GOF, DG, SNAP, AYX, IGIB, EEM, IJH, IWR, JNK, KWEB, MDYG, QYLD, VB, Reduced Positions: IWN, AA, XLC, SCHG, SCHE, SCZ, T, NKE, DVN, KO, UNH, MET, MAR, VLO, FSLR, PICK, NOC, URI, SPG, AGG, VMC, MELI, EQIX, ACI, IWS, TSN, LOGI, CAT, KEY, DRI, BA, PII, PFE, APAM, PLD, IEFA, PEP, NSC, HAL, SPOT, ROKU, TWLO, NVO, IP, SMH,

IWN, AA, XLC, SCHG, SCHE, SCZ, T, NKE, DVN, KO, UNH, MET, MAR, VLO, FSLR, PICK, NOC, URI, SPG, AGG, VMC, MELI, EQIX, ACI, IWS, TSN, LOGI, CAT, KEY, DRI, BA, PII, PFE, APAM, PLD, IEFA, PEP, NSC, HAL, SPOT, ROKU, TWLO, NVO, IP, SMH, Sold Out: ACN, AMLP, PGR, XHB, HCA, AMT, FISV, GE, RS, CLX, X, IEF, ALB, ALXN, AON, CASY, CI, GLW, DBI, EA, FORM, JCI, MDT, PEG, RSG, TRCH, WD, SAVE, CZR, OKTA, DOCU, MRNA, AVTR, DIA, EFA, GOVT, GVI, ICF, IWB, MBB, MCHI, RPV, SCHD, SCHH, SCHK, SCHZ, SLYG, TOTL, VFH, VPU, XLP, XLY, XME, ABB, AAP, AMWD, ADI, WTRG, AZN, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BK, BNS, BIIB, BLK, CBRL, CSL, SCHW, CME, CIEN, COP, CREE, DHI, DHR, INFI, DD, EXR, FRT, GD, GILD, LHX, HAS, WELL, ITW, ICE, INTU, JJSF, SJM, MDLZ, LEG, MKSI, MMC, MKC, MPW, MTD, MSI, VTRS, ODFL, LIN, PRU, O, REGN, ROP, RCL, SEIC, SRE, SWK, STT, STRL, SYK, SKT, TR, UNM, WAB, WSO, WDC, WHR, KTOS, ZBRA, NEO, NUV, ULTA, IRDM, KDP, SLRC, XXII, PDM, KMI, CLSK, ACST, ZG, RPAI, NOW, PANW, NCLH, VEEV, WIX, LGIH, HLT, ANET, HUBS, STOR, NVTA, LOB, TEAM, KNSL, BOMN, FLGT, COUP, CRSP, ZS, ESTC, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, CTVA, FVRR, DDOG, SI, GFL, BRMK, VVNT, SDGR, OPEN, ARKG, BLOK, CWI, DBEF, DEM, EWY, FDN, GDX, HYLB, IEI, INDA, LGLV, SCHC, SIVR, SLY, SPLV, STIP, VONE, VOOV, XLG, XT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, iShares MSCI Italy ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Alcoa Corp, Accenture PLC, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC owns 373 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prime+capital+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,622,599 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 370,824 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,538,766 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,239,296 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.15% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 548,291 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 518,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 280,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.507900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 149,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 181,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 134,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 107,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 71.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 241,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2876.87%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.589000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 158,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 73.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 80.77%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $450.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 779.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 87,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.