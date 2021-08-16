AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys Farfetch, UiPath Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc

New Purchases: FTCH, PATH, DELL, COIN, OKTA, EPIX, FINV,

FTCH, PATH, DELL, COIN, OKTA, EPIX, FINV, Reduced Positions: RBLX, GRTS, NARI, EB,

RBLX, GRTS, NARI, EB, Sold Out: DDOG, CRWD, U, TWST, QTRX, BIGC, AR, TXG, AM,

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, UiPath Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Okta Inc, sells Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Quanterix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlpInvest Partners B.V.. As of 2021Q2, AlpInvest Partners B.V. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlpInvest Partners B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpinvest+partners+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,990,400 shares, 66.80% of the total portfolio. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 260,306 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 332,037 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. New Position UiPath Inc (PATH) - 163,735 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 47,318 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.21%. The holding were 332,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 163,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 47,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $232.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.078400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Quanterix Corp. The sale prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.