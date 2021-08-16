Logo
AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys Farfetch, UiPath Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company AlpInvest Partners B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, UiPath Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Okta Inc, sells Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Quanterix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlpInvest Partners B.V.. As of 2021Q2, AlpInvest Partners B.V. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlpInvest Partners B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpinvest+partners+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AlpInvest Partners B.V.
  1. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,990,400 shares, 66.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 260,306 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17%
  3. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 332,037 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. UiPath Inc (PATH) - 163,735 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 47,318 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.21%. The holding were 332,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 163,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 47,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $232.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.078400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Sold Out: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Quanterix Corp. The sale prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of AlpInvest Partners B.V.. Also check out:

1. AlpInvest Partners B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AlpInvest Partners B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AlpInvest Partners B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AlpInvest Partners B.V. keeps buying
