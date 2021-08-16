White Pine Capital Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Communications Systems Inc, Sells Ferro Corp, Meridian Bancorp Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc

New Purchases: EPRF, XSOE, CLAR, UGRO, PSTL, LMT, CXSE, SLY, OUNZ, SPYV, VECO, CMG, SPNE, PVG, SQNS, LINC, CASA, AWH, KOR, KOR, ARHH, REED, GPL,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Communications Systems Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Clarus Corp, sells Ferro Corp, Meridian Bancorp Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc, The Joint Corp, Telos Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, White Pine Capital Llc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

3M Co (MMM) - 98,510 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 268,033 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,363 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,570 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 137,590 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 375.79%

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.362900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 80,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 32,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Clarus Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Urban-gro Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.400700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 73,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.742300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 137,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Communications Systems Inc by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 502,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Innodata Inc by 47.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $7.75, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 355,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 135.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in ContraFect Corp by 79.37%. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.483400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 365,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 732,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.