White Pine Capital Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Communications Systems Inc, Sells Ferro Corp, Meridian Bancorp Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company White Pine Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Communications Systems Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Clarus Corp, sells Ferro Corp, Meridian Bancorp Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc, The Joint Corp, Telos Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, White Pine Capital Llc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+pine+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC
  1. 3M Co (MMM) - 98,510 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 268,033 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,363 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,570 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 137,590 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 375.79%
New Purchase: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.362900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 80,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 32,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clarus Corp (CLAR)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Clarus Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Urban-gro Inc (UGRO)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Urban-gro Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.400700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 73,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.742300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 137,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communications Systems Inc (JCS)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Communications Systems Inc by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 502,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Innodata Inc (INOD)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Innodata Inc by 47.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $7.75, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 355,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 135.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ContraFect Corp (CFRX)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in ContraFect Corp by 79.37%. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.483400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 365,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 732,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.

Sold Out: Synacor Inc (SYNC)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.



